The Harry Potter theme park replaced Tokyo’s historic Toshimaen

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. will open a Harry Potter theme park in a part of the country where the historic Toshimaen amusement park is located in Tokyo’s Toshima district.

The operator of the park, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seibu Railway Co., is considering gradually shelling Toshmaen after more than 90 years of operation.

The Tokyo city government will purchase most of Toshimaen’s 20-hectare site to set up a large park with civil protection functions, while Warner Bros. will build a theme park in the rest of the country as part of ongoing talks between Warner Bros., Seibu, and Toshimaen the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The deal could be officially decided this spring.

Yomiuri newspaper announced that the theme park is expected to be built in spring 2023 and Warner Bros. is considering following the example of the Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studios in London for the Tokyo location. The planned theme park differs, for example, from the attraction of the same name at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, which offers a number of outdoor rides.

An attraction based on the Harry Potter film series opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2014, and USJ has become one of the most famous tourist destinations in Osaka.