[the-harvey-weinstein-tale:-from-studio-to-courtroom-in-forty-many-years]



FILE Picture: Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs New York Felony Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

February 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Below is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 yrs in the everyday living of Harvey Weinstein. Once just one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives, Weinstein is on trial in New York accused of sexually assaulting previous creation assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible.

Much more than 80 ladies have designed allegations of sexual misconduct from him. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual intercourse with anyone.

A jury is anticipated to begin deliberations in the New York circumstance on Tuesday.

1979 – Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob discovered unbiased film distribution and production business Miramax, naming it immediately after their mom and dad, Miriam and Max.

June 1993 – The Walt Disney Enterprise purchases Miramax for $80 million but the brothers stay on until finally 2005.

May well 1994 – Director Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” starring Uma Thurman and John Travolta and backed by Miramax, wins the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Competition.

1997 – Miramax wins its initial Academy Award for most effective photo with “The English Affected individual.”

1999 – Miramax’s “Shakespeare in Love” wins seven Oscars – together with best photo and ideal actress for Gwyneth Paltrow.

2004 – Weinstein divorces his initial wife Eve Chilton, with whom he has 3 daughters.

2005 – The Weinstein brothers go away Miramax to established up their have production business, The Weinstein Corporation.

2007 – Weinstein marries English style director Georgina Chapman.

Oct. five, 2017 – The New York Moments experiences Weinstein settled with eight gals who accused him of undesirable bodily contact and sexual harassment around three a long time. Weinstein in a assertion apologized for creating suffering to colleagues and stated he was taking a depart of absence and entering remedy. Reuters did not independently confirm the specifics of the New York Moments report.

Oct. 6, 2017 – Weinstein takes indefinite depart of absence from The Weinstein Co. The firm later states he is fired.

Oct. 10, 2017 – The New Yorker reports allegations by 13 women of all ages who stated Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, together with a few who claimed he raped them. Weinstein yet again denies non-consensual sex. Reuters did not independently confirm the facts of The New Yorker’s accounts.

Oct. 10, 2017 – Chapman, Weinstein’s wife, suggests she is leaving him.

Oct. 14, 2017 – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the team that selects the Oscar winners, expels Weinstein.

October 2017 – Actress Alyssa Milano fuels the expansion of the #MeToo motion, founded by Tarana Burke, by producing on Twitter: “If you have ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” In the next weeks, #MeToo would be used by millions of gals.

Jan. one, 2018 – Hollywood superstars launch the Time’s Up marketing campaign to battle sexual harassment in the place of work.

May perhaps 25, 2018 – Weinstein surrenders to New York police on charges of rape and a legal sexual intercourse act involving alleged assaults in opposition to two females, in 2004 and 2013.

June 5, 2018 – Weinstein pleads not responsible to the rates.

June 9, 2018 – Weinstein pleads not guilty to new fees of sexually assaulting a third female in 2006.

Oct. 11, 2018 – Weinstein wins dismissal of the rates over the alleged 2004 assault. Costs involving the other two girls continue to be pending.

Jan. 17, 2019 – Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein’s defense attorney, challenges statement stating he is quitting, devoid of elaborating.

Jan. 25, 2019 – Weinstein appears in court to announce new defense team.

April 26, 2019 – Weinstein’s demo is delayed till Sept. 9 to allow for defense extra time to gather proof.

July 11, 2019 – Weinstein hires 3rd authorized crew soon after next group of protection lawyers exits the case.

Aug. 26, 2019 – Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment involving the very same two girls accusing him of two counts of predatory sexual assault, in 2006 and 2013. His trial is pushed back to Jan. 6, 2020.

Dec. 11, 2019 – Weinstein and his bankrupt studio access tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Representatives for Weinstein declined to comment.

Jan. six, 2020 – Los Angeles prosecutors announce sexual assault prices versus Weinstein just hrs after he appeared in a New York courtroom for the start out of his trial on rape cost.

Jan. 7, 2020 – Jury variety at Weinstein’s demo starts in New York.

Feb. 18, 2020 – Jury envisioned to get started deliberations.

(Compiled by Diane Craft Added reporting by Gabriella Borter and Brendan Pierson Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)