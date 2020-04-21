The HBO Max has a launch date and plenty of trailers

Streaming wars are just beginning, but at least they’re hitting when all of America is looking for new content to enjoy. With competing new services to focus on, the platform from HBO Max, Warner Media, has a lot to do to make a splash, but the dates and trailers, which finally released on May 2, are launching on a number of shows today … it may just be a chance .

There are already a lot of things coming to HBMX that have thrilled us, including a new season of Doom Patrol, which debuted at the DC Universe and is one of the best shows we’ve seen in 2019. But there are more things we are interested in about the new crop of trailers.

The first one is Love Life, which looks like it might be generic dramatic to find love and self in the city or something more. I love Anna Kendrick, so this alone is a selling point.

Speaking of short and adorable leads, the next trailer looks absolutely hilarious in one as well: The Not-To-Let Show with Elmo is probably the best talk show idea ever? Who doesn’t love Elmo? And Cookie Monster as a sidekick? Great. Each guest is also spending time having fun.

The complete opposite side of the debacle on the platform in May is On the Record, a documentary that tells the story of music executive Drew Dixon and “his decision to become one of the first women of color” MeToo, to name the sexually haunted hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Legend has it that the hottest anticipation of Max’s new shows, the ballroom contest, sparked controversy earlier this year when he was mistaken for an announcement by host Jameel Jamil. Jamil Meghan joins The Stallion Law Roach and Leomi Maldonado as judges, and Dashaun Wesley as the host. And the series looks like a ballroom and a surprise celebration of the trend.

The final release trailer is once again a completely different genre and tone than anything else in the service. Cradopia is a kid crafts competition that looks like my own baby could be something that can enter the YouTube Kids Craft Video Market, which is huge.

Overall, HBO seems to have the most diverse options, ranging from giggles to movies and looney tunes to adult fare like Game of Thrones. There will be something for everyone at HBMX when it launches, but will the broader appeal work or lack of “identity” together make this service a harder sell? We will know in May.

