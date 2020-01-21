The head of Hamas should stay outside the Gaza Strip for months, the MP says

Hamas has controlled the impoverished Gaza Strip since it displaced former President Mahmoud Abbas’ loyalists. – Reuters picture

GAZA CITY, January 21 – The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip for up to a year, according to a senior official today.

Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major overseas trip since taking charge of the group in 2017.

He has since visited Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia and Iran to bury Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.

“Haniya will stay abroad and continue to lead Hamas until he has completed all of the tasks and goals of his overseas trip,” the movement’s deputy chief, Khalil al-Hayya, told journalists.

The trip could take up to a year, he said.

Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, has waged three wars with Israel since 2008, but an uneasy ceasefire has recently emerged.

Haniya is currently in the Gulf State of Qatar, a long-time ally of Hamas and an ally of the Muslim Brotherhood in which Hamas has its ideological roots.

The Hamas leader left Gaza via Egypt, the only country outside of Israel that bordered the Gaza border.

Hayya admitted that the Iranian visit had created tensions with Egypt, which is allied with regional rival Saudi Arabia in Iran.

“Our brothers in Egypt have accused us of visiting Iran, but (Hamas) has its own independent stance,” said Hayya, saying the visit “strengthened the relationship between Hamas and Iran.”

Hamas has controlled the impoverished Gaza Strip since it displaced Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ loyalists in 2007. – AFP