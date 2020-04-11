The head of India’s BCG says the government should start printing money to improve the recovery process of the COVID-19 crisis.

A senior Boston Advisory Group (BCG) official said India should pay more to pay for the damage caused by the Cronavirus epidemic, adding that the government should refrain from financial conservatism.

“Whether we like it or not, we have to start printing money,” BCG President Janmejaya Sinha of BCG India told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

“You can finance the deficit in three ways – through foreign trade borrowing, through domestic borrowing and through money printing. Whether we like it or not, we have to start printing money,” he said. “

Sinai said the government should take several steps to address poverty and misery in the country.

“We need to find misery for people who are losing their livelihoods. In countries that are hot, you need to provide food, medicine and then shelter, and we need to start preparing for that,” he said. “Then there are industries that need to survive and we need packages for them. At the moment, India is very low in terms of the percentage of GDP, there are two packages that will face this crisis.”

“We need to know that the backing that the RBI can provide to the government, where some governments or some cars – a special vehicle – are used, directly buys bonds,” Cena said of the question about the transfer of printed money. “Participation is a matter of concern.”

“So, for example, can banks lend their MSME loans purchased with this SPV? So you have to withdraw money directly from it? When TARP (Toxic Assets Recovery Program in the United States) “It happened, people moved fast. So we have to learn how to put the printed money there.”

“Now we don’t have to be economically conservative. There was a time for conservatism and now it’s time for expansion. The realities have changed and 5% of GDP is the minimum needed to get out of there,” he said. “