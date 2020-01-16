The head of the city says South Works is too big for one developer

The huge US Steel South Works site on the lake, larger than downtown Chicago, is too large to be transferred to a single developer and deserves a multi-stage approach with new industry, said Chicago’s planning commissioner Thursday.

Maurice Cox said that the city’s earlier focus on finding a developer who would take charge of the property and continue a project relying on new homes was the wrong tactic. He said the site’s unique industrial heritage should form the basis for a new South Works strategy.

“Imagine what would happen if a robust economy was central to the site. It would shift the center of gravity in the city, “Cox said in the Sun-Times podcast” Fran Spielman Show. ”

“If some people point out that it’s as big as the city center, you begin to understand the absurdity of transferring that to a single developer,” Cox said.

U.S. Steel closed the South Works plant in 1992 and destroyed it, leaving a 415-hectare site along Lake Michigan approximately between 79th and 87th streets. The company has tried to find a single buyer for the land, but at least two home-related mega developments have collapsed.

The Chicago Tribune has reported that Chicago-born rapper Common and financial donors want to place a film production and recreation complex on the site. Cox said, however, that his Planning and Development Department, which would review any change of destination for the site, did not see a feasible proposal for South Works.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Steel declined to comment. The South Works broker, Larry Goldwasser, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield, also declined to comment.

The property has been cleared except for ore walls near a slip where ships loaded their iron ore. It came to the attention of the public in 2011 as a concert site for the Dave Matthews Band Caravan. In 2013, the city led the US 41 directly to the location, hoping to stimulate investment.

