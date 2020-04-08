The head of the EU’s highest body of science has stopped the coronavirus response

BRUSSELS – The head of the European Union’s science organization has stopped the post it took just in January, the European Commission said, in frustration over the EU’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mauro Ferrari, who chaired the European Research Council for a four-year mandate on January 1, filed his resignation on Tuesday, which the commission said was effective immediately.

“The commission regrets Professor Ferrari’s resignation at this early stage of his mandate as President of the ERC,” a spokesman said.

Ferrari made a statement to the Financial Times, which first reported the resignation, saying: “I am deeply disappointed by the European response” to the pandemic.

He cited resistance to institutional and bureaucratic infighting in complex EU structures in his proposal for a major scientific program to combat coronavirus.

“I came to the ERC a keen supporter of the EU … The COVID-19 crisis has completely changed my views,” the statement said, referring to the scientific term for the new strain of coronavirus.

The ERC was established in 2007 to fund top scientists in Europe with a budget of 1.86 billion euros ($ 2.02 billion) in 2018. It awards awards to projects proposed by experts, rather than following the political directives, according to its website.

EU governments and bloc institutions have been accused of a crazy pandemic response by failing to act fast enough or to cooperate. Euro finance ministers unanimously approved a financial rescue package on Wednesday to ease the economic shock of the pandemic. ($ 1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Nick Macfie)