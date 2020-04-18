The head of the International Monetary Fund says the global economy is suffering from the severe recession caused by the coronavirus

The head of the International Monetary Fund said that countries affected earlier this year, including China, South Korea and Italy, have been severely restricted in manufacturing and services due to the epidemic.

latest update: April 18, 2020, 11:21 AM IST

Washington: The global economy has been suffering from a “severe recession” in 2020 before the outbreak of the coronavirus “lazy”. Crystalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, has warned that the current crisis poses “terrible challenges.” Policymakers have established themselves in many emerging and developing markets. Economies

Speaking at a meeting of the Development Committee at the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the IMF chief said a major global contraction was inevitable in the first half of this year.

He said the Cronavirus epidemic, when it is currently in a fragile state, has damaged the global economy due to trade disputes, political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

“The outbreak of the global virus is a crisis that is unlike any other, and it poses terrible challenges for policymakers in many emerging markets and emerging economies (EMDEs), especially in cases where this is the case,” he said. The epidemic is plagued by poor public health systems, limited capacity and limited policy space to reduce it. “The consequences of the outbreak,” Giorgiova said.

He warned that the global economy was recovering “slowly” before the outbreak of the corona virus, and warned that it would now suffer a “severe recession” by 2020.

He said medium-term forecasts were expressed by uncertainties.

“Medium-term forecasts of uncertainty about the size and speed of the epidemic, as well as the long-term impact of measures to curb its spread, such as travel bans and social distances,” he said.

However, most EMDEs are currently experiencing disruption in global value chains, declining foreign direct investment, capital outflows, tighter financial conditions, less tourism and receiving money and price pressures for some important imports such as food and beverages, he said. There are drugs.

“The global economy has been recovering well since the outbreak of coronavirus, and now it is set to fall sharply in 2020,” Georgiova added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases confirmed by Coronavirus has exceeded two million worldwide, and 144,000 people have died so far. The United States ranks worst with more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases and 35,000 deaths.

Malnutrition is projected to increase as 368.5 million children in 143 countries around the world, who typically rely on daily meals in schools, now need to turn to other sources for a reliable source of daily nutrition.

Georgiova said the outlook for the COVID-19 epidemic has deteriorated sharply.

Georgia’s countries affected earlier this year, including China, South Korea and Italy, have seen major shifts in manufacturing and services, more than the losses recorded at the start of the global financial crisis, Georgia said.

He said the repayment of the activity was accompanied by a rapid rise in the price of financial assets amid a worsening of sentiment, the sale of large stocks, the spread of widespread risk, and the reversal of the flow of portfolio flows to EMDEs.

Many commodity prices, especially for oil, have fallen sharply.

“The great global contraction in the first half of 2020 is inevitable. The prospects for the future depend on the severity and effectiveness of containment efforts, advances in vaccine production and treatment methods, supply disruption rates, changes in spending patterns, and the impact of financial conditions.” It’s tighter, “said Giorgiova.

There is a hypothesis that the global economy will begin to improve in the third quarter as public health measures are reduced and the impact of policy support is realized.

“While the recovery process is expected to begin in 2021, global production will remain significantly lower than before the crisis by the end of 2021,” he said.

The IMF’s director general said the immediate priority is to reduce human casualties and economic disruption.

“The courageous actions of the international community are needed to help LIDC cope with the epidemic and its economic and social consequences,” he said.

“The first priority should be to limit the number of deaths from epidemics. Policymakers should have all available tools to reduce the spread of epidemics and prevent overloading of their health systems.” “Saving lives and saving lives is a bad problem.”

