The head of the RBI says people are safe from the devastation of the Indian banking system amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The statement came after countries such as Maharashtra called on their state ministries to withdraw from private sector banks despite RBI’s guidance on such measures.

PTI

updated:March 27, 2020, 3:37 PM IST

Photo file

Bombay: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, head of the RBI, said on Friday that India’s banking system was safe and that the relationship between bank stock prices and deposit security was “biased”.

The comments, made after a major overhaul of bank stocks following the Yes Bank crisis and the spread of the corona virus, also called on depositors not to resort to fear of panic.

“Let me reiterate that India’s banking system is safe and sound.

“In the recent past, COVID-19 fluctuations in the stock market have also affected the stock prices of banks, and as a result there are some fears that deposits will be intimidated by several private sector banks. It will be very deceptive. Deposit, ”Das said.

He added that depositors of commercial banks, including private sector banks, do not have to worry about the security of their funds.

“Therefore, I urge members of the public, as well as government officials who have deposited in private sector banks, not to resort to any fear of intimidating their funds,” Das said.

It is noteworthy that several states, such as Maharashtra, have asked all departments to deposit from private sector banks, despite previous RBI communications, so as not to do so.

Yes, the bank witnessed a large-scale cancellation before the RBI was within the legal deadline, but has reported normal activity since the restrictions were lifted on March 18.

Support daily wage workers who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here for help. #IndiaGives

News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. followe U.S. in twitter ,

Instagram ,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube

[Tags ToTranslate] Banks [t] coronavirus [t] covid-19 [t] Epidemic [t] Lock [t] maharashtra [t] epidemic [t] rbi [t] shaktikanta das [t] Yes Bank