The header guidelines are part of the “great progress,quot; on football health risks, says Gordon Taylor | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf6df7978a93a845198807510fc4d911d11%

%MINIFYHTMLf6df7978a93a845198807510fc4d911d12%











%MINIFYHTMLf6df7978a93a845198807510fc4d911d13%

%MINIFYHTMLf6df7978a93a845198807510fc4d911d14% 0: 49





PFA Executive President Gordon Taylor supports the new FA guidelines that prevent elementary school children from heading the ball in training

PFA Executive President Gordon Taylor supports the new FA guidelines that prevent elementary school children from heading the ball in training

%MINIFYHTMLf6df7978a93a845198807510fc4d911d15% %MINIFYHTMLf6df7978a93a845198807510fc4d911d16%

The guidelines that discourage the teaching of leading soccer training for elementary school children are proof of “great progress,quot; towards reducing health risks, says PFA executive director Gordon Taylor.

The football associations of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland announced Monday that they were presenting the guidelines for coaches, which also advises a “graduated approach,quot; to introduce course training at level U12 to U16.

Speaking to Sky sports newsTaylor also referred to the proposed introduction of concussion substitutes, which lawmakers will discuss at the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board in Belfast on Saturday.

“We have made great progress in the way we are dealing with concussion now and (when) there are possibilities of head injuries, substitutes for concussion in the game, so everything is part of a process.”

“I am pleased that it is being directed, it must be directed by the governing body.

“It includes experts in this field. It is a worldwide problem, but it would be good if football could also help solve these problems.”

0: 26 The FA’s base training director, Les Howie, says that the decision to try to prevent elementary school children from directing the ball is not overly cautious. The FA’s base training director, Les Howie, says that the decision to try to prevent elementary school children from directing the ball is not overly cautious.

The changes occur as a result of a FIELD study, jointly funded by the English FA and the PFA, which was published in October.

The experts at the University of Glasgow discovered that former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than members of the population of the same age.

0: 35 Dr. Willie Stewart, who led a study at the University of Glasgow on the link between football and dementia, said last month that there should be greater restrictions for children heading to football. Dr. Willie Stewart, who led a study at the University of Glasgow on the link between football and dementia, said last month that there should be greater restrictions for children heading to football.

The study did not identify the cause of the increased risk, but it was found that the repeated course of the ball was a probable factor, with Taylor indicating that the PFA will continue to be involved in further investigations on the course.

Dawn Astle, who has campaigned for changes in the rules on the header, welcomed the new guidelines as “sensible.”

The coroner ruled that the death of the former West Brom striker was caused by the repeated title of soccer balls.

The FAs implemented the changes after consulting with UEFA, which is expected to provide guidance at European level on the issue later this year.

Headway, the brain injury association, welcomed the new guidelines, but questioned why the ban should be limited to children.

1: 31 The parents and coaches unanimously supported the proposals of the Scottish FA to ban the course to children amid fears about the links between football and dementia The parents and coaches unanimously supported the proposals of the Scottish FA to ban the course to children amid fears about the links between football and dementia

“We cannot allow the key questions to remain unanswered, such as at what age it is safe to lead modern football, if they do.

“Nor can we afford to wait 30 years for the results of a longitudinal study to reveal the responses or to hesitate to introduce other common sense measures that protect players, such as surrogates from concussion.”

The statement added: “Soccer has to be willing to react to this growing body of evidence and not just rely on dementia diagnoses when assessing the relative risks of playing soccer compared to the broader health benefits we know it brings. the sport,quot;.

1: 05 Gordon Taylor says he has no control over the time frame of the independent review in the PFA, but says they can still evolve Gordon Taylor says he has no control over the time frame of the independent review in the PFA, but says they can still evolve

& # 39; The Rudiger case should not delay players in the complaint process & # 39;

Meanwhile, Taylor also believes that supporters should continue police abuse from the stands, after no evidence was found to support Antonio Rudiger’s claim that he was subjected to racial abuse.

The Chelsea defender claimed that he heard monkey noises during his 2-0 victory against Tottenham in December, and told him Sky in germany that “racism has won.”

Antonio Rudiger said he felt like a scapegoat after reporting alleged racist abuse

On January 6, Tottenham said they and the police had “exhausted,quot; all lines of investigation, but could not “corroborate or contradict,quot; the accusation.

“If a complaint is filed and not followed, it has to be very frustrating for the person in question, but you don’t want that complaint process to stop,” Taylor said.

“Any player needs to be fully supported and believed and for the best possible use of any evidence.”

The PFA executive director added: “I felt that the spectators were making a real effort to monitor themselves, stand up and be counted and not allow such things and inform about it.

“That process is still really important.”