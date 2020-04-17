The heat change does not last long; Expect more 90s this weekend – News – The Palm Beach Post

The heat registers squeezed all week, and there’s more heat on the way.

South Florida temperatures dropped heat registers this week on Wednesday, rising to 96 degrees in West Palm Beach in front of the weak.

While Friday should cool off due to the northerly wind, which limits daylight in the early ’80s, forgiveness for a rain like summer doesn’t last long.

The Miami National Weather Agency expects weekend temperatures to rise back from the upper low of the ’80s to the’ 90s as high pressure returns across the state.

Meteorologist Heather Nepaul said forecasters knew she was a toaster on Wednesday, but were amazed at the 96-degree reading at Palm Beach International Airport.

It is 3 degrees warmer than the previous record in 1999 and 11 degrees warmer than what is normal this time of year. Wednesday morning in low-lying West Palm Beach was tied to the 2015-set 76-degree heat record.

“We’ve had power in the south for several days and it has really helped filter much warmer air,” Nepaul said.

From Monday to Thursday of this week, everyone reached a temperature of 90 ° C. Thursday ended at 91 degrees in West Palm Beach, which was 3 degrees shy of the 1999 record.

Cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of rain are expected on Friday as the front stops over South Florida. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon

About half an inch of rain is forecast for Palm Beach County through Sunday.

According to a report released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, all rainfall is welcome in parched Florida, where severe drought has spread to 21 percent of the state. About 62 percent of the state, including much of Palm Beach County, is in moderate drought or is considered exceptionally dry.

“Our canals have fallen half a foot in response to a lack of rain and limited water availability,” Lake Worth Sewer Director General Tommy Strowd said at a water authority meeting last week.

The South Florida Aquaculture Area has restricted irrigation of the landscape on a mandate basis, limiting irrigation to two days per week at 7 p.m. The order also stipulates that lawns and landscapes should use no more than 1 inch of water per week.

“Under such dry conditions, irrigation of the landscape will become the dominant use of water as everyone’s grass becomes crisp and demand is higher,” said Drew Bartlett, regional director of water resources management. “I think it’s the right place to focus now.”

Landscape restrictions do not apply to people who use recovered water, small-scale irrigation, small amounts of hand water, or water from harvesting equipment.

