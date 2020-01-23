The heavy lifting of White Sox GM is over

Immediately after Rick Hahn had drawn up the White Sox off-season plan at the end of last season, someone from the team’s media relations said he said too much.

“You set a high standard or a high bar for this low season,” Hahn said after telling the media that he would focus on two starting pitchers, a designated hitter, court fielder and bullpen-help.

However, transparency did not seem to hurt.

“But I think we’ve been able to achieve everything, at least on that list and a few other things if you include the Luis Robert extension or bring Abreu [Jose] back. So we are certainly satisfied. “

That is how it seems most of the Sox fan base.

After adding left-handed Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez to the rotation, Yasmani Grandal behind the plate, Edwin Encarnacion at DH, Nomar Mazara in the right field and Steve Cishek to the bullpen, the heavy lifting of Hahn is over and apart from a side effect here or the team fans will faw away at sold out SoxFest at McCormick Place this is what they get next opening day March 26.

“We are probably done with major acquisitions,” Hahn said.

As it looks now, the grid projects on paper as a team that should end up above .500.

The expectation of manager Rick Renteria and players is higher.

“I would be disappointed if we didn’t make it to the playoffs,” said Renteria, three new losing seasons of rebuilding his resume, including 72-89 last season.

Renteria and Hahn spoke Thursday at a press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field, on the eve of SoxFest and less than three weeks after the spring training. Hahn and vice-president Ken Williams have put together a team that they believe could win in 2020, but consider the season a bridge to battle and even stronger teams after this year as the young team evolves.

Nothing done this winter guarantees a winning record, and Hahn and Renteria know it.

The buzz around SoxFest of the more than $ 200 million committed over the coming seasons will be fun, “but frankly we haven’t achieved anything yet, we haven’t won yet,” Hahn said.

“This whole process was about winning championships, about ending with a parade at the end of October on Michigan Avenue. Until that happens, I don’t think any of us are really capable of feeling satisfied or feeling that we have achieved something. We had a great winter. “

It would have been very, very nice if Hahn Nicholas Castellanos or Marcell Ozuna had rolled up to play rightfield instead of 24-year-old Nomar Mazara, a cheaper left-handed batter with a Sox upside down recording a flyer.

“Given the [contract] check of a few years and the price points with which he comes, we think it fits well with the other things that we wanted to achieve on that schedule,” Hahn said. “We spent a lot of time talking about the young team and this one comes along here. We are not yet complete. We still have Luis Robert, we expect to make a contribution this year, Nick Madrigal at some point in the course of the season, Andrew Vaughn probably at some point not far behind him. But we have not yet fully achieved the situation in the right field, who is that answer in the long term?

“Mazara presented, at least potentially, a nice two-year bridge to make some of the young players in our system or perhaps some alternatives from outside the system available and to claim that position for that long term.”

And so the Sox makes things come out the first few months of the season, and if they are able to compete, Hahn said he will spend for the necessary upgrades.

“When [in the past] we were able to really win and add impactful pieces around the deadline, we found the way to do that,” he said.