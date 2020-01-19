The heavyweight world rankings of the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO are currently among the 15 best, with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder Meister

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are currently the two reigning heavyweight world champions.

As for the sport’s sanctioning authorities, AJ owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, while Wilder holds the WBC.

Anthony Joshua holds three major heavyweight world titles and the smaller IBO belt

Tyson Fury’s claim to the throne takes the form of “direct” status, which, however, is not relevant to the sanctions authorities and their ranking.

On February 22, Fury challenged Wilder for the WBC belt and for this reason it is currently not rated by the WBA, WBO or IBF.

This is because the rankings should be important because they determine who is eligible to compete for a world title.

Although exceptions are often made due to sports policy, fighters are sometimes rejected for world championship fights if they are not in the top 15 sanctions authorities.

The heavyweight rankings are there

It would be pointless to have Fury currently on the WBA, IBF, or WBO rankings, as he is already facing the challenge for the WBC title.

For another reason, champions who own titles are not classified by the other sanctioning bodies.

This includes “regular” or “intermediate” champions – which is why WBC “intermediate” champion Dillian Whyte is not represented in any of the other top 15.

Deontay Wilder is the WBC champion

The IBF ranking is a bit strange since it usually keeps the 1st and 2nd places free.

If a fighter wins an eliminator, he wins second place and if a fighter wins a final eliminator to become mandatory, he wins first place.

Kubrat Pulev currently holds first place at the IBF when he defeated Hughie Fury in their last qualifying game, but second place is currently vacant.

You can see the WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Top 15 World Ranking in the graphic above.