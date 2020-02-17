[the-“hidden-jewel”-of-evansville:-dru-smith-thriving-after-leaving-only-home-he-ever-knew]

Dru Smith grew up as the talk of the town in his home city of Evansville, Indiana.

Longtime Reitz High School coach Michael Adams knew Smith would be a star in some form when he first saw him play in middle school. If it wasn’t from his oozing hoops potential or cheerful personality, it’d be for his signature curly hairdo.

“I remember him coming to camp as a little kid with all that hair,” Adams said, who this year is in his 30th season as a high school head coach. “Just a special kid, even when he was young.”

Little did Adams know that Smith would help in taking him for the ride of his life.

As part of a loaded 2014-15 squad at Reitz that lost Indiana’s Class 4A state championship game in overtime, Smith, a junior at the time, helped lead the Panthers to a 29-2 record in Adams’ best season ever as a head coach across two Indiana high schools.

Being overshadowed by a pair of teammates who would later play professionally, Smith missed out on the Power Five conference recruiting buzz that normally follows players of his caliber out of high school. Now having transferred to Missouri as a redshirt junior guard, he is trying to steer the ship for another school in his first season eligible to play for a program outside of his hometown.

That journey isn’t going so great for Smith and the Tigers (11-13, 3-8 Southeastern Conference) at the moment. But as Missouri’s leader in points, assists and steals per game, Smith’s certainly trying all that he can to make it work.

Not bad for a kid who thought in high school he wasn’t good enough to play high-level Division I basketball.

“I didn’t feel like that at all,” Smith said. “But (Adams) always did tell me that. He always tried to build that confidence in me, and I appreciate that from him a lot.”

But ask anyone who knows him back home, and Smith’s considered a fabled figure in Evansville hoops folklore.

‘We got to go against this guy again?’

Once Smith got to the high school ranks, he had a plethora of choices of where to take his talents for prep ball.

Evansville has a total of eight high schools, with many closer in distance to Smith’s home than Reitz, which is in the city’s western outskirts. But it was that early connection with Adams that influenced his decision to make himself a Panther for four years.

“We’ve had a good relationship probably since I was in sixth or seventh grade,” Smith said of Adams. “He’s just been someone I’ve always looked up to and someone that’s really helped me throughout the years to grow as a person and to grow as a basketball player as well.”

It turned out to be a pretty good choice.

Reitz went 81-22 in Smith’s career, with regional (round of 16) and semistate (quarterfinal) titles during the state runner-up season in 2014-15 being the highlight. Smith, much like his current role at Missouri, was guarding opposing teams’ best options in the backcourt and thriving. He was so good, in fact, that he averaged 4.3 steals and 13 deflections per game his senior year as Reitz’s defensive anchor.

“We play this crazy halfcourt trap, and I would put him at the top of it,” Adams said. “It was sometimes almost unfair. We’re in this halfcourt trap and opposing team guards, you can just read their body language like, ‘Holy crap, we got to go against this guy again?’ That was kind of fun, just to watch how people did not want to go against our halfcourt trap with him at the top of it.”

In addition to putting up the gaudy defensive numbers, Smith was a bucket-getter, too. Leading the Panthers to a 22-5 record his senior year, he averaged 20.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game but eventually bowed out in the regional to New Albany and former Indiana star Romeo Langford.

Despite those accolades, one story in particular about Smith during his senior year sticks out to Adams.

During a game at Terre Haute South, Smith was fouled hard by a South player, sending both players careening to the hardwood. During the fracas, a South player on top of Smith grabbed his head from below and drove it into the floor.

Instead of retaliating, Smith got up, calmly walked away and sunk the ensuing two free throws. Adams says he still uses the play as a teaching moment to players for how to carry themselves in games.

“Most kids would’ve got up ready to fight and throw punches, and Dru just got up and walked away,” Adams said. “He didn’t let that interference interfere with how he approached the game. Dru kept his composure because he’s just mentally tougher. And I always use that to our young kids to say, ‘Look, you don’t have to act like an idiot to make plays.’ And Dru’s the best example we have for how to be.”

‘He’s just a playmaker’

In terms of Smith’s college recruitment, Reitz had too much of a good thing in 2014-15.

During the state title run, Smith averaged solid numbers of 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game as the Panthers’ starting point guard. But it was often his teammates’ talent that got the headlines.

Seniors Jaelan Sanford and Alex Stein were Reitz’s ringleaders, both named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State team. Each had solid post-prep careers, too: Sanford starred at Toledo before most recently playing in the NBA G-League with the Agua Caliente Clippers, while Stein finished his career at Division II Southern Indiana as the school’s all-time leading scorer and still plays in the G-League with the Canton Charge.

With Reitz’s super duo getting all the attention in Smith’s junior year, schools didn’t come chomping at the bit for his signature. Even when he did put Division I schools on notice after his stellar senior year, only mid-major programs came calling.

Whether the skill of his teammates inadvertently bogged down his recruiting cycle or not, Smith has plenty of fond memories of his junior year at Reitz .

“Junior year of basketball was probably my best time in high school,” Smith said. “It was tough when the grade above us graduated … and we did fine, but we definitely missed those guys. It was just a good time all around the whole season. I mean, you’re with them a lot of your days. It was just all good times.”

The feeling is mutual with Stein. Despite playing professionally and having a storied college career, there’s few people he feels he’d rather share a backcourt with than Smith.

“He’s one of the most unselfish guys I’ve ever played with, probably the most unselfish guy,” Stein said. “He shares the ball like no other … isn’t too worried about whether or not he’s going to get his buckets or not. He just wants to make his teammates better and ultimately win. He’s just a playmaker.”

Last season — when Smith was enrolled at Missouri but sat out due to NCAA transfer rules — was the first time he’d really left Evansville. He’s tried to make sure that his bond with his friends from home never fades away.

During his redshirt year, Smith said that he went home “probably more than I should have,” but since this past summer he’s been back just twice. When he can’t be back in the Hoosier State, Smith catches up with friends and family through texts, calls and occasional meetups; Reitz teammate and classmate Blake Ruckman, for example, made the over three-hour drive from Evansville to Lexington to watch Smith and Missouri play at Kentucky on Jan. 4.

“First thing that comes into my mind (with Dru) is a brother,” Ruckman said. “I’ve known him all my life and as a teammate; he’s always there. I think more than anything he leads by example. He leads by his play first, as I’m sure all Missouri fans have been seeing his defense speaking for itself. We still stay in touch all the time; we speak on a weekly basis.”

‘We think he can be a pro someday’

With lukewarm interest from schools out of high school, Smith eventually chose to keep close to home for his first two seasons of college ball.

Smith developed a bond with then-Evansville coach Marty Simmons out of high school, and with all of the perks associated with playing Division I hoops in his home city, picking the Purple Aces was an easy decision for him.

“I didn’t really know exactly where basketball was going to take me, but being at Evansville, I kind of felt like I was in the right spot,” Smith said.

Smith averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game his sophomore year at Evansville, also leading the Missouri Valley Conference in 3-point shooting (48.2%) en route to an eventual nomination to the MVC Most-Improved Team. But once the end of the season hit, his plans quickly changed.

Simmons, Evansville’s coach since 2008, was fired after the 2017-18 season with a career record of 184-175. Smith was happy playing with the Purple Aces as long as Simmons was in charge, but once he was let go, Adams said that he felt Smith “took that personal.” Missouri provided the “family-oriented” setup that he wanted in a new school.

The fact that the Tigers had former Purple Aces assistant coach Chris Hollender on staff helped matters, too. He and head coach Cuonzo Martin were vital in bringing Smith to Columbia as a transfer.

“Hollender especially was the guy that was kind of recruiting me the most,” Smith said. “Just seeing the way that they are and the way that they carry themselves … going through that recruiting process, it’s a lot easier. You kind of know what you’re looking for, and you know what’s important. I think the culture that coach Martin is building here and the direction that he wants to go in … that was just kind of what really stood out to me the most.”

Choosing Missouri over Virginia Tech, Xavier and others, the clamoring for Smith’s signature in his second go-round at the recruiting process was much greater.

Adams shared a story in which he was contacted by then-Nebraska assistant Michael Lewis and asked if Smith was good enough for the Big Ten Conference, considered then the premier league in college basketball. Adams left that up for Lewis to decide.

“I said, ‘Michael, here’s the deal. I think he can, but I’m a high school coach. I’m old and gray, what do I know?'” Adams said. “Surely with technology, you can get tape on him. Michael calls me back the next day after watching tape, and he said ‘We’re flying in. We want the kid. We think he could be a pro someday.'”

Adams felt the sudden increase in recruiting interest the second time around in Smith felt well-deserved.

“I told people he was a hidden jewel. I just don’t think people knew or appreciated what he was capable of,” Adams said. “Ironically, he really got recruited when he decided to leave (Evansville), so it was a little bit (that) he proved that he could play at that level, at a high level. People don’t get how good this kid is.”

A new home

Now out of the only home he’s ever known, Smith has settled successfully into Columbia.

Missouri has oftentimes sputtered this year, both battered by injuries to starters Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mark Smith and inconsistent play, but Dru Smith has been one of the few stable pieces of the rotation.

He’s been the only Tiger to start all 24 games while averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 assists per game, both team-highs. The on-ball defense he honed at Reitz has stuck around, too: Smith currently leads the Southeastern Conference in steals per game (2.2).











Missouri guard Dru Smith looks to pass the ball from the perimeter during the Tigers’ Nov. 4, 2019, game against Incarnate Word at Mizzou Arena. Smith is Missouri’s leading scorer this season.

Baylee Konen/Missourian



His most recent performance in the Tigers’ near-upset at No. 25 LSU was perhaps his grittiest. Smith posted a team-high 20 points despite rolling his ankle early in the game, still effectively pestering LSU on both ends of the floor despite clearly looking a bit hobbled.

Smith admitted that it took awhile for him to come around to Boone County. But once he did, it confirmed to him that it was the best decision that he could’ve made for himself.

“I struggled with it at first, it wasn’t easy,” Smith said. “I was leaving my family. It was tough for me to decide to even make the decision that I wanted to transfer. But after I had kind of my mind made up, I just kind of had to go with it and understand that this was going to be what was best for me. Being here was probably the best situation.”

As Smith continues to thrive and prosper in his new home, Adams continues to watch him from afar.

With pride in his heart and appreciation for the man Smith has became, Adams still reaches out to the Missouri guard from time to time. He says he always assures Smith that he loves him and is always there if he needs anything. Smith, the ever-friendly and appreciative pupil, says it right back.

The curly-haired kid is finally out of Evansville. But Evansville will never be fully out of the curly-haired kid.

“I’m not at all taken back or surprised,” Adams said. “I’m not his coach anymore. Now, I’m his fan. I was just blessed that I had the opportunity to coach the kid. I think for all of us, what’s more important to me is the kind of person he is. He’s a great human being and he gets it. He’s going to do well. And the fact that he’s playing basketball at a high level is just more icing on the cake.”