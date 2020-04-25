The hidden pandemic: Social travel is almost impossible in home care, prisons and homes.

Dr. Andrew Morris says COVID-19 will be a problem in Canada. But back to the beginning, all those months ago, in another world, he didn’t fully understand what kind of problem that would be.

“Earlier, we wrote two letters we posted on social media that garnered tons of attention,” Morris, a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, said. A letter called on the government to enact a series of travel bans. Others pushed for a program that everyone now knows as social travel.

Those ideas, then, seem radical too. But in a panic, Morris believes, they may not be very far. They are wide and wide. But they left holes, and that’s where the disease leaked.

“Our only way to protect ourselves and the public from infection is to break free from society,” he said. “And if you can’t get away from society … you’re just inviting disaster to strike.”

*****

Flatten the curve. Stay a hockey stick. Stay three geese. Don’t sit on a bench. Don’t kick a ball. Don’t stop at a park. Don’t stop on the sidewalk. Don’t work unless you have to. Don’t go to a restaurant.

For the last six weeks, Canadians have gone to unprecedented lengths to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Never in the living memory have the people of this country endured this kind of mass destruction. Schools are closed. Daycares are closed. All sectors of the economy are closed. The pain from it all, even in the best of all situations, will last for years.

The good news is, for now, it appears to be working. Statistics on COVID-19 total cases, hospital admissions and ICU capacity are all promising, across Canada. On Friday, New Brunswick announced the first phase of a gradual reopening of the province.

If you can’t get away from society … you’re just inviting disaster to strike

But the Great Coronavirus Pandemic in Canada has never been a pandemic. And while the spread of the disease is well regulated – for now – in the general population, it continues to be disrupted by the unnoticed in smaller, more specific worlds, where social travel is between the unthinkable and a dream.

Two of Morris’s colleagues saw this coming, if not the scope and specificity of the horror then the overall target at least. During a call to talk about letters, they brought the idea of ​​mentioning vulnerable populations: people living in care homes for the elderly or disabled, people living on the street or in prisons . This was not something Morris had in mind at the time. It was about the only thing he could think of today. And not just him.

“I think we’re starting to see very quickly that hospitals aren’t really leading this pandemic in Canada,” Dr. Samir Sinha, the director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. “I think now people are almost playing a catch-up game when you start looking at these settings.”

*****

For all the annoying complexity in terms of symptoms, treatment and prevalence, COVID-19 is a simple enough disease in one way: It loves the crowd, especially if they are within the home. This is an easy concept to basic. “If you have two people in a stadium and you tell them, close your eyes and start walking, the chances of them walking into each other are pretty small,” Morris said. “But if you have the same two people doing that in a six-by-six-meter room, there’s a pretty good chance they’ll be knocking each other out.” Add more people and less space and increase the odds. “It’s a simple function of the ability or the inability to distance,” Morris said.

How it looks in practice can be brutally reductive. You are far from society and you are safe. Live in a place where you can’t afford it, especially if you have an underlying illness and weakness, and you’re having trouble.

Most Canadians already know about one aspect of it, or at least they think they do. The destruction of Canadian seniors in care caused by COVID-19 has been well documented at this point. But the sheer scale of the suffering – of the sick, dying and their families – is perhaps still not reflected. Seventy-eight percent of all COVID-related deaths in Ontario are in long-term care, according to one count. Many of the victims who died alone, away from their families, were not saying goodbye. Many spend their last days in homes that are handicapped by staff and residents.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKfCat02fwI [/ embedded]

Two provinces, Ontario and Quebec, have already asked the army to intervene in their toughest hits at home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed, but said the military was best, a solution of the ceasefire. “In Canada, we should not have soldiers caring for seniors,” he said this week. “Going forward in the weeks and months ahead, we will all have to ask hard questions about how this happened.”

But even though the government is submitting support for long-term care in homes, and the public is more aware of what’s happening there, experts and advocates have warned they could be lost in the next phase of the hidden pandemic.

“One of the benefits we have of long-term care facilities is that at least we understand some level of problem,” Morris said. “Someone peeked behind the scab, so to speak, to look under the bandage and we could see how serious the incident was.”

That has never happened in shelters, prisons and other so-called “gathering settings” where the virus lasts. And if more is not done, soon enough, to protect these populations, advocates warn that many uprisings are inevitable.

“I think we’re going to see numbers jump big,” said Cathy Crowe, a nurse who has spent decades working with homeless people in Toronto. Many shelters are doing their best to implement some kind of social exclusion. They have begun to require some kind of health checks at the door. They reduce or eliminate the use of bed sheets. They separated the cots by two meters and placed the tape to show residents how far each one of them should sleep.

But none of these steps are solutions, and they are all flaws, say those who work the soil. “It is impossible to maintain social travel in almost every gathering place of a residence or collapse in order to be completely honest,” said Diana McNally, who spent many years working in the Toronto shelters. Tapping the ground is not the same thing as a wall. People may sleep separately, but this will not prevent them from interacting before the lights go out or when they are awake.

The health checks at the gates of the shelter are equally full. “The diagnosis of COVID variability in people experiencing homelessness is very difficult,” Dr. Naheed Dosani, an Ontario palliative care physician who often works with the homeless. Workers, doctors, and advocates say there are only two real solutions right now: reviewing every home and site worker and moving the homeless out of residences and into hotels.

While many have not done anything to protect shelters, prisons and other so-called “gathering settings,” advocates have warned that many uprisings are inevitable.

Francis Georgian / Postmedia / File

However, only one of those two, possibly in prisons and prisons, is another gathering setting in which the riots took place.

At the Mission Institute, outside of Vancouver, 20 percent of residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. Meanwhile, inmates in several prisons, speaking to the National Post this week, described a patchwork of cleaning and sorting efforts, with guards and several inmates moving between covered and non-infected ranges have been infected prisoners. “I’m talking to senior citizens who are serving prison sentences and telling me, I didn’t know it would be a death sentence,” said Paul Champ, an Ottawa lawyer who recently sued the government in a efforts to have a particularly vulnerable prisoner released.

One thing that connects prisoners, homeless and aged caregivers is that, even at the best of times, for most people, they are not above the surface. As such, COVID-19 has been proven to be particularly useless. It hits all the areas where society prefers. But ignoring them now won’t solve the problem.

If we do not control COVID-19 in gathering settings, eventually, we may lose control over it in the general population

“Residents in these populations, we just leave them alone,” Morris said. “And that’s a scar on us if we can’t protect our weak.” But if we do not control COVID-19 in the gathering settings, eventually, we may lose control over it in the general population.

“These are not closed systems,” Morris said. “There are people who come and work there. And if we do not protect health care workers, we are almost certainly not protecting the families of healthcare workers and thus we do not protect the public who is in contact with the workforce. in healthcare and their families and therefore we are not going to get a handle on the whole problem.

“The only way to control this problem in any way, shape or form is by controlling all these pockets. We need to do this and we will be waiting longer for it to be more difficult.”

• Email: rwarnica@nationalpost.com | Twitter: richardwarnica