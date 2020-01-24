The hidden World War II artifacts you would never know were all over South London

There is a reason why we study the two world wars at such an in-depth level at school and why films continue to be made about them.

They were so integral to our history that England and the world, which is not the same as today, had not had these events as they did.

We don’t need to remind you that wars took place, but that doesn’t remind us that we are in our daily life, anchored in our environment. London is no exception.

There is a particularly fascinating way to relate South London to World War II, unless you are a super fan of history, you probably will not have heard of it.

Fences. Do you ever pay much attention to them? Probably not, but some of the fences in South London have more stories than you might think.

These have a strong connection to World War II

(Image: Google Maps)

As Nazi planes flew over London at night during the Blitz, trying as hard as possible to destroy the city, stretchers were made. Many of them. In fact, about 600,000 metal stretchers were made in the end.

They were made for air raid protection officers so that they could transport the wounded and sometimes the dying to shelter from the streets.

But after the war, all these stretchers were suddenly no longer used. Being made from wire mesh stretched between two metal posts, they were robust and easy to maintain. It seemed such a waste to get rid of it.

These fences have an incredible story behind them

(Image: Google Maps)

And so they were kept!

If you are walking around some areas of South London now, you may notice that some of the fencing around some areas looks more like the stretchers described above. A use had been found for them, mainly due to the strange fact that loads of fences had been uprooted during the war.

They didn’t want to throw 600,000 stretchers

(Image: Google Maps)

So why are they specifically in South London? Well, they were once scattered all over the capital, but over time, they were confined to south London.

Their future is unfortunately not secure. The neglect associated with a diminishing interest in preserving this particular historical aspect of London has led to some of them being torn away. In addition, in many cases it is actually cheaper to replace the fences than to repair them.

While the future of these fascinating fences is uncertain, it’s worth keeping your eyes open when you’re in South London to see if you can spot them. At least you will have a story to tell about them.

