The hidden zoo in the middle of Heathrow Airport

Hundreds of thousands of people enter and exit London Heathrow every day, but they are not the only passengers.

All kinds of animals also travel the world via Heathrow, from pet dogs to big cats, from fish and reptiles to elephants.

The airport has an animal reception center, where approximately 16,000 dogs and cats, 400 horses, 200,000 reptiles, 2,000 birds and 28 million fish arrive each year.

The subtle white building, a short distance from Terminal 4, is as much a zoo as a kennel or cattery, with the list of wild animals, it houses a challenge for most zoos.

Many exotic animals are there following the capture of smugglers, for example a number of monitored lizards found themselves there after being discovered stuffed in tiny cloth bags inside a crate traveling from Tanzania to Mexico.

Many reptiles temporarily housed there are brought to the UK to be illegally implanted in the pet trade, but luckily they are discovered and rehoused.

Ross Hayes, deputy director, told MyLondon last year: “You can ride a rhino on a plane. When you board a flight, there is a very good chance in the hold of the thing it there is a cat or a dog there. “

Travelers also share their flights with living sharks in the hold, Ross confirms, adding: “They travel in large aquatic tanks”.

Wild animals that have passed through the center include cheetahs, a rare snow leopard, a young rhino, bears, penguins and hyenas.

Staff handled colonies of ants en route to a laboratory and boxes of butterfly nymphs.

We all get a little snappy when someone tilts their plane seat without warning, but we generally don’t expect to see a turtle on a plane

It seems that if you can install it on a plane, it’s in the center.

In addition to the more unusual critters, this is also the place where people bring their pets if they take them abroad – animals must be fully screened and pass all very strict immigration rules.

The center, owned and operated by the City of London Corporation, boasts that the welfare of the animals kept there is equal to or better than any other facility of its kind in the world.

The dog and cat facilities have individually heated areas with a large outdoor track. There are four holding rooms for reptiles and amphibians – one has a computer controlled humidity system.

The bird wing has its own air handling unit which provides heating and air filtration to each of the birds’ rooms. There is a computer controlled lighting system to mimic sunrise, sunset and moonlight.

It is essentially a huge pop-up zoo in the middle of an industrial area in West London.

And you probably didn’t even know it existed.

