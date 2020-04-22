The High Court ordered the detention of a wounded woman to the brain in a nursing home

Brain Wounded Woman Must Be Detained in Nursing Home by High Court Due to Concerns About Quality of Care in Her Own Home and Concerns Her Husband May Seek to Have Her Back Once the restrictions on Covid-19 lifted.

There was an epidemic of coronavirus in the nursing home and a death related to Covid-19, but the woman’s guardian said she was isolated in her own room and he considered the situation to be well managed, said the court.

The woman, aged in her 60s, had organic brain damage and other conditions implying a high level of care needs, Anthony Barr, Paul Brady BL, told HSE Wednesday.

She had been cared for at home by her husband until the beginning of February, but concerns about the level of care she received went back about two years.

Mr. Brady explained that her husband had canceled evening home caregiver visits and appeared to be out in the evening, leaving the woman in her room for long periods of time, which resulted in very dirty towels.

Other concerns included the fact that the husband had refused to cooperate with the recommendations for her care or have her evaluated for long-term care and that he could develop Alzheimer’s disease.

The concerns prompted the woman to be transferred, by court order, last month to the nursing home of a hospital where she was treated for an infection, said a lawyer. During her hospitalization, she said that she wanted to go home, but she seems to have moved into the retirement home since, he added.

Brady applied for orders as part of an investigation into whether the woman should be placed under guardianship, authorizing her detention in the retirement home pending the guardianship investigation or further review in July.

Two medical reports on women’s ability to make decisions has been provided to the investigation, he said.

The court-appointed guardian was unable to attend the hearing but had provided a report in support of the HSE’s request.

Although her husband seems happy that she is staying in the nursing home for the time being, he is concerned that he may not be able to try to bring her home once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, and the professionals involved in her cares believe that it is not in her. best interest, said Brady. His GP had said his condition was satisfactory since she went to the nursing home.

Barr JA said two things were very clear from the latest report from a court appointed independent medical examiner who assessed the woman.

It is that the woman does not have the capacity to make decisions concerning her own well-being at that time and her husband can ask for the return to the house, which could be very against his interest in terms of health, welfare and maintenance, he said.

Based on the evidence, it would make the orders sought, has he said.

If Covid-19’s situation worsens in the retirement home, the woman’s return home “may be the lesser of two evils,” added the judge. He granted the freedom to apply if the evidence indicated “extreme circumstances” that made the home the “least bad” option.

For now, he was convinced from the evidence that his health was better served by leaving it where it is, he said.