[the-high-notice-trailer:-dakota-johnson-qualified-prospects-ensemble-audio-comedy]

Focus Capabilities has debuted the very first trailer for the forthcoming musical comedy The Substantial Notice, formerly titled Covers, that includes an ensemble cast led by Dakota Johnson (The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish). The trailer can be considered in the player beneath!

The ensemble cast, led by Johnson and Ross, also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Will come at Evening), Zoë Chao (Where’d You Go, Bernadette), Ice Dice (XXX: Return of Xander Cage), June Diane Raphael (Long Shot), Deniz Adkeniz (After Upon a Time), Invoice Pullman (The Sinner), Eddie Izzard (The Lego Batman Motion picture) and Diplo.

Nisha Ganatra, who made a substantial impression with the comedy Late Night time at the Sundance Movie Festival, is directing the pic from a screenplay by Flora Greeson. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will serve as producers, although executive producer responsibilities will be held by Alexandra Loewy.

Raphael, who manufactured a title for herself on the tiny display with roles in the hit comedy series NTSF: SD: SUV:: , New Girl and Grace and Frankie and has recently landed supporting roles in the acclaimed biopic comedy The Catastrophe Artist, teen comedy Blockers (obtain it in this article) and intimate comedy Extended Shot.

Cube is also in negotiations to star in The Killer’s Recreation together with Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy). The movie is an adaptation of the Jay Bonansinga novel of the same title about a hitman (played by Bautista) with a terminal disease who places a bounty on his head as a signifies of ending his lifetime. As soon as he finds out he was misdiagnosed, nevertheless, the hitman will have to defend himself and the girl he enjoys from ruthless assassins, led by Ice Cube.

The Higher Note is established to strike theaters on May possibly 8!

