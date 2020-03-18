The highest coronavirus mortality at first, especially for the elderly

Dr. Deborah Birx told Americans in the White House on Wednesday that coronavirus mortality rate would be highest in the early stages of fighting the disease.

“In the beginning, mortality is higher because you diagnose the sick, the sickest,” she told a White House press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Birx added that the risk of serious illnesses among most Americans was low, but that they could transmit the disease to the elderly.

“I just want to remind the American public that the risk of serious illness for most Americans is low,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean you can’t pass it on to any of these higher risk groups, and for that we ask that all Americans be held accountable.”

He explained that the people who are currently dying of the disease were diagnosed two or three weeks ago with the disease or where they had been taken into a nursing home.

“If we solve this with a lower death rate, we need to protect the elderly because their mortality is much higher than any other age group,” he said.

But Birx also said that younger people of the millennial generation were contracting the virus than expected in countries like Italy and France.

“It may be that the millennial generation, our older generation, our future generation, carry us over the next several decades, there may be a disproportionate number of infections among this group,” he said.

President Donald Trump urged all young people to adhere to the federal government’s directives, which urged them to stop meeting in large groups.

“We don’t want them to come together and I see them coming together, even on the beaches, including restaurants,” Trump said. “Young people don’t realize it. They feel invincible.”