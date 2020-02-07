The highly Canadian duo Crown Lands launches a new single Spit It Out

The Canadian duo Crown Lands – one of Classic 20’s bands for Shake up the 2020s – have released a video for their new single, Spit It Out.

The song? It moves at lightning speed as a kind of adolescent Led Zeppelin, with all the crazy and buzzing crackling of The White Stripes.

“Spit it Out is about the frustration of dealing with a partner who will not speak when they have something to say,” says singer / drummer Cody Bowes. “It tackles the fear of not being able to communicate openly.

“It’s about wearing something that you don’t have the strength or courage to say to someone and instead of saying what you’re thinking about, you distance yourself from the situation.”

Spit It Out was produced by the Dave Cobb, famous for his work with people like Rival Sons, Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.

“Working with Dave Cobb was great!” Says guitarist, bassist and keyboardist Kevin Comeau. “He gave priority to record the spontaneity in our performances, and we feel that it is an accurate representation of who we are as artists.”

After previously supporting Jack White, Primus and Rival Sons on tour, Crown Lands will accompany the duo Larkin Poe on their European tour in support. Full data below.

Crown Lands will also perform this year at the Ramblin ‘Man Fair, taking place on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020 in Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent.

Larkin Poe / Crown Lands European tour 2020

May 1: Birmingham O2 Institute, United Kingdom

May 2: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

May 3: Glasgow SWG3, UK

May 5: Manchester Ritz, United Kingdom

May 6: Bristol SWZ, UK

May 7: London Shepherds Bush Empire, United Kingdom

May 9: Amsterdam Paradiso Main Hall, the Netherlands

May 10: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

May 15: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

May 16: Madrid Sala But, Spain

May 19: Milan Santeria, Italy

May 20: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

May 22: Munich Technikum, Germany

May 23: Vienna WUK, Austria

May 25: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

May 26: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

May 27: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

May 29: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

May 30: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

May 31: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

June 2: Stockholm Berns, Sweden