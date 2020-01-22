The historic impeachment proceedings against Trump begin – but the Senate has to agree on them first

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Today is the first day of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate. This is the third time that a president has resigned from US history.

Before the two sides could make their introductory arguments, the senators discussed what this process should look like.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell presented a resolution setting out the basic rules for the process:

“First of all, the Senate will hear an opening presentation by the property managers. Second, we will hear from the president’s lawyer. “

McConnell’s plan began by asking the two sides to provide their arguments 24 hours a day over the next two days. But after heavy criticism, McConnell says, the time can be spread over three days.

Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer said the plan would lead to a rushed trial in the dark of the night, which would make taking evidence as difficult as possible.

Schumer proposed several amendments to summon four administration witnesses and relevant White House documents.

McConnell says he plans to table amendments proposed by Schumer, and senators should plan to stay in the meeting until the negotiating rules are approved by at least 51 senators.