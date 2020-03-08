The Home Front: A behind the scenes look at the Greater Vancouver home-renovation market

Mickey Fabbiano (left) and Sebastian Sevallo, host of HGTV’s Worst to First.

Home renovation shows are always satisfying to watch. From the comfort of your couch you can witness a property be beautifully transformed, without having to experience any of the necessary drudgery involved in getting there. And there is drudgery, even for TV shows, says Mickey Fabbiano and Sebastian Sevallo, hosts of HGTV’s Worst to First, and it usually begins with the permitting process.

“There’s no golden rule, we have to submit just like everyone else and we get our permits when we get our permits, and then we get er done,” says Fabbiano.

Waiting for building permits takes months, he says, so in the world of television it’s good to have multiple projects on the go, which allows them to film everything else they need – like establishing shots of the family – while they wait to be able to begin construction.

There are people who will wait years for homes.

In Vancouver proper the wait time for building permits is significant, says Fabbiano, with straightforward renovations often taking up to a year to receive, and anything not so straightforward can be much longer.

“There are people who will wait years for homes,” he says.

Fabbiano says he believes this wait time is due to a backlog of applications, with Vancouver experiencing a “high flux” of new builds and renovations over the past 20 years.

“I think the only people suffering are the taxpayers in the city who are trying to build a suite for their children, or renovate their house so they can live in it properly,” he says.

It is something Fabbiano says he warns his clients about when they ask his advice on a home they’re looking at buying.

“If they buy a house and want to renovate, now they’re paying a mortgage on a house they can’t live in, plus rent, because they’re waiting on a permit so they can start. And now they’re paying for two homes,” he says.

Permitting times are significantly less in Coquitlam, Squamish, and Surrey, he says, which is one of the reasons why those areas are appealing to people who are wanting to get on with buying and renovating a home, along with the fact that they’re cheaper to buy.

“Every municipality is slightly different, but it’s night and day when it comes to Vancouver, and that’s the point I’m trying to stress,” he says.

For a lot of people, building a new home is a long held dream, says Sevallo, but renovating has its benefits environmentally, he says.

“As far as being cost effective, energy efficient and reducing your carbon footprint, renovating is a great way to go,” he says, and you avoid the waste created in demolishing a home to build new.

Renovating today is not what it was 20 or 30 years ago, says Sevallo, with a lot of composite building materials (durable and strong) and high grade windows and doors on the market, and rebates that encourage renovation over building new, so the end result is very energy efficient.

Fabbiano says he does encourage his clients to think environmentally when they’re renovating their homes.

“If you’re going to do a renovation, look at ways to better your home. A lot of homes in Vancouver are older, don’t have proper insulation, or are not soundproofed, so you can do things to insulate your pipes, to have more efficient utilities in there, for a more energy efficient home,” he says.

Roughly ninety per cent of their clients prefer open plan floor plans, says Fabbiano, and they’re noticing a real trend towards “simple” elements in the home that encourage connection to nature, such as designing to bring in as much natural light as possible and using materials like stone and live wood.

“If you have all the creature comforts, and it’s modern looking, but then you have this beautiful live slab dining room table, or shelves made out of stone, stump stools or plants, it connects you to nature. I’m a sucker for it myself,” he says.

