The homeless shelter in New Orleans gets a new home

Ozanam Inn

Photo: Google

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The headquarters for homeless men in New Orleans is planning to move to a new home.

Since 1955, the Ozanam Inn has been in its current building in an area that was once considered run down.

Now it is part of the city where the development of hotels and apartments is booming.

Times-Picayune / New Orleans lawyer reports that the building’s owners – the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – sold it in November.

It is planned that Ozanam Inn will move to an old medical building near the Superdome in an area that is primarily home to light industrial workshops and warehouses.

Clarence Adams, general manager of Ozanam Inn, said the move is planned later this year after renovations on the new building have been completed.

Last year, the shelter’s long-term home sale unsettled homeless activists as Ozanam Inn plays a role in providing services. It provides meals and accommodation for hundreds of homeless men, as well as catering and vouchers for homeless women, children and families of the Salvation Army.