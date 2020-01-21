The homeless shelters in Tampa were full during the first cold weather shelter in 2020

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – With temperatures expected to drop in Tampa Bay on Monday night, people lined up early in downtown Tampa to escape the cold.

Hyde Park United Methodist Church was expecting a full house, and that’s exactly what happened.

A large crowd sought shelter and a warm meal as they gathered outside the church and waited for the doors to open at 6:00 p.m.

“You are our friends,” said Vicki Walter, Minister of Mission and Public Relations at Hyde Park United Methodist Church. “We love to help them and we are happy that they are here.”

The Church has been working as part of the Open Arms program for more than two decades and helps the homeless in a variety of ways.

For Morgan Powell, a warm bed, a hot meal, and a safe place to sleep are the greatest gifts she could ever get, she said. She said to 8 On Your Side that she was extremely grateful for everything the Church did.

Powell is a former war correspondent who has spent most of her life dealing with global conflicts in countries like Bosnia and El Salvador.

However, their personal struggles here on the street were by far the biggest challenge – they often needed help.

“They do great things and you feel like they really matter,” said Powell, referring to the volunteers at Hyde Park United Methodist Church. “You care honestly. You are the real deal. “

When temperatures are dangerously low, Powell finds solace and compassion in the church. For them it is home, a safe place. The volunteers’ friendly faces feel like family.

“They just open up to everyone and do it with such class and dignity. They welcome everyone, ”Powell said with 8 On Your Side.

The Hyde Park United Methodist Church has a long tradition of helping the homeless. She has worked with organizations such as the Salvation Army, Metropolitan Ministries and Hillsborough County for almost two decades.

Your mission is simple – compassion and protection for those who need it most. On cold nights, men and women receive dinner and breakfast the next morning. They are housed separately for security reasons, and those who use the protection services are deeply grateful.

“I would never want to sleep outside, I think it would be scary in the best weather, but in bad weather you are afraid for your safety and not for your health. It is great to be able to invite people in,” said Vicki Walker are friends who come in on a cold night. “

After all, the program is called “Open Arms” and that’s exactly what they do.

“These people are just everything. This is not an exaggeration. They do it lovingly, happily, and with really open arms, ”said Powell.

