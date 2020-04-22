The homeless were forced to remain in emergency protection as the coronavirus spread. They need real housing – News – The Palm Beach Post

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – James Anderson juggled a pocket knife deep into the ground. The yellow string extended from the handle to the point where it was tied to his gleaming green tent.

“I think that’s true,” he said as the wind blew the fabric. “I hope it comes. I think so.”

Around him, dozens of men and women used emergency aid and a rope in the same way to strengthen their tents. Others piled up their meager possessions to make windbreaks as a storm forecast of 10 inches of snow falling on the city darkened the sky.

An estimated 553,000 people experience homelessness at any night in the United States. This is a dangerous life situation exacerbated by the outbreak of the coronavirus. In the pandemic, many have found themselves in shelters or camps like this on the playing field of a city-owned recreation center. But advocates say real solutions are needed – not temporary, temporary housing – and warn federal leaders that the nation will only stay as healthy as its less fortunate residents.

Public health officials and homeless advocates have been warning for decades that people living on the streets tend to be sicker and more vulnerable than most Americans. But the outbreak of the coronavirus has suffered a deadly gravity from that point: At least 27 people experiencing homelessness have already died in New York State, the center of the U.S. outbreak, where nearly 14,000 or nearly a third of the country’s deaths had died on Tuesday. toll.

The challenge is likely to get worse, experts say, as 22.2 million Americans have lost their jobs as a result of national closures.

“We have a pandemic that has spread over the epidemic. We have a situation that is suddenly in front of people’s minds because they recognize that the health of their neighbors has a huge impact on their own health,” said Western District Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder. The Salvation Army, the country’s largest NGO social service provider with 7,600 sites nationwide.

Advocates for people suffering from homelessness said they were frustrated by the slow response rate, and many accuse the federal government of being more interested in rescuing Wall Street than Main Street, especially as most services are provided locally and heavily dependent on charity and sales taxes.

To complicate matters, homeless people can skip federal stimulus inspections and other benefits offered if they do not have a fixed address to which mail can be received.

About 17 in 10,000 Americans experience homelessness, according to the National Alliance for Endless Homelessness in Washington, D.C. About 33 percent of them are families with children.

Federal guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus require people experiencing homelessness to either be sheltered in large “parish” shelters, such as recreation centers or auditoriums, or in camps, such as Fort Collins. These measures are cheaper in the short term than providing adequate housing.

In Fort Collins, city officials and several non-profit organizations have transformed a recreation center on the edge of the city’s historic center to shelter up to 200 men and women. It’s a place where they can get three free meals a day as health officials take their temperatures and run hand washing stations and flushing toilets. They are encouraged to sleep indoors, although many prefer to continue their tents.

“Instead of scattering people into the shadows during a global pandemic, we have them here in front of us,” said Holly LeMasurier, who helps manage the shelters at Fort Collins.

Anyone who uses a shelter, including those with symptoms and waiting for test results, is free to come and go. Employees encourage customers to keep social distance and wear masks even when you’re not inside.

The goal is to slow the spread of the outbreak and help save lives. People suffering from homelessness usually do not have access to appropriate sanitation facilities, such as washbasins to wash their hands, and they often gather in tight groups or city buses while moving regularly.

In New York, aerial images of the burial of unconquered bodies grabbed international headlines last week. The city normally has about 25 unchallenged bodies buried on Hart Island a week, but the outbreak of the coronavirus has accelerated in two to ten days. Authorities could not immediately say how many of these bodies belonged to people experiencing homelessness, but acknowledged that at least some of them probably were.

But some people suffering from homelessness said they were concerned that by rounding them to one place, officials would jeopardize them to protect others rather than prioritizing their personal safety. Some also said they were bitter about deprivation of liberty, given the many rules associated with shelters, including restrictions on pets, alcohol or drugs.

Few people in the shelter or camp expressed concern about coronavirus infections. Instead, they were frustrated with the quality of the food and the heavy police presence.

“When you’re worried about where your next meal is coming from, or you’re trying to find a way out of homelessness or struggling with addiction, you don’t think much about the coronary virus,” said Brad Meuli, CEO and CEO. Denver Rescue Mission.

Outside of Fort Collins Shelter, John Carlin said he was concerned about pressure from the public to urge city officials or police to start locking people like him. Carlin, who was sitting in a blanket with her dog Brandon, lost her apartment earlier this year when a woman who lived with her asked her to move.

“Vitsasin constantly, that one day herämme barbed-genuine in this place around, but I’m only half a joke,” he said.

Peigan Buchanan, 19, said it is frustrating to see how police have patrolled the campsite tightly instead of intervening only when there is a real problem. Buchanan lost his cook job at a restaurant just a few blocks from the tent city. He recently noticed officers encountering an old man with a large mantle knife.

The officers confiscated the man’s knife and ordered him to leave the camp for violating anti-gun rules, even though the knife was protected and he did not threaten anyone with it. At times, the campsite had at least six officers and two private security guards hired to patrol the shelter.

Buchanan said a group of people suffering from the city’s homelessness have been successfully dispersed into the camp, threatening to be flagged for illegal camping if they don’t stay on the streets and continue the period of poverty caused by fines and arrests.

“If you look homeless, people will think you have a coronavirus or have their heads untied,” Buchanan said. “These are people. No matter how many fences they set or how many cops there are, these are people.”

An advocate for the homeless word study after the study shows that providing stable housing in the form of subsidized or free housing is ultimately significantly cheaper than trying to address the myriad individual challenges the community faces, from drug and alcohol abuse to recurring age limits, court appearances, and outpatient clinics.

These defenders are trying to convince the federal government – with mixed success – to help pay for hotel rooms in cities from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and Chicago, arguing that keeping a homeless community safe and healthy protects the rest of the country from possible re-infection. .

In New York, authorities have rented $ 200 a night in hotel rooms to isolate people who are homeless but have signs of infection. In the Seattle area, public health officials bought the motel for the same purpose.

“Here’s a case study that looks at IS health,” said Dr. James Stewart, a physician and public health expert who helps oversee Fort Collins ’protection for a health area in North Larimer County. “If we don’t stop our community from breaking out, we’re all in danger.”

According to Nan Roman, president of the National Alliance for Ending Homelessness, this crisis could prove at the forefront of long-needed structural change in which the United States begins to address homeless men and women with the care and empathy you expect from the world’s richest country.

“It’s always a matter of political will. It’s not that we can’t afford it or we don’t know how to do it. The fact that we don’t want it. And that kind of situation shows us what happens when we don’t put the floor of housing, food and health care under the people, “Roman said. “We’re all connected. And with so many people living on wages, people can barely afford to support themselves – it’s not a very good way to run a country. Because it just leaves us very vulnerable.”

Back at Fort Collins Shelter, Anderson enjoyed a cup of soup provided by the nonprofit Food Not Bombs. Anderson has lived in the city for about 30 years, experiencing homelessness several times. He lost his last home while working at IHOP last summer and used all the savings.

Like most Americans, he is willing to remove restrictions on movement so he can go back to the library and Starbucks, walk freely around, and spend time with his friends. He prefers camping in a wooded area rather than keeping a camp and tickling at the thought that so many other people surround him.

“You just want to get back to normal,” he said.