HONG KONG – The Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday in a public park where thousands of protesters called for election reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.

The participants of the rally were gathered with black clothes and face masks of their movement in the Chater Garden, not far from the parliament building of the Chinese territory. They held up “Free Hong Kong” signs and waved American and British flags.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was brought back to China in 1997. While the city’s “One Country, Two Systems” framework promises greater democratic rights than the mainland, protesters claim that their freedoms under Chinese President Xi have been steadily undermined by Jinping.

Disagreements between democratically minded Hong Kongers and the central government in Beijing, governed by the Communist Party, came to a head last June when the proposed extradition law sparked months of mass demonstrations.

The bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China in court has since been withdrawn. However, the protests continued for more than seven months. The focus was on demands for voting rights and an independent investigation of police behavior.

While the protests started peacefully, they became increasingly violent after the demonstrators were disappointed with the government’s response. They feel that Hong Kong managing director Carrie Lam has ignored their demands and used the police to suppress them.

Demonstrators routinely threw stones and gasoline bombs at the riot police who responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and, in rare cases, live rounds.

The months of unrest have shaken the financial center’s economy as shops closed during the clashes and tourists kept away.

The Hong Kong police agreed to the rally on Sunday, but not a march planned by the organizers.

The demonstrators used bricks, umbrellas and traffic barriers to block a street. They ran for cover after the riot police showed up near Chater Garden and raised yellow warning flags to tell demonstrators to disperse because they were attending an illegal gathering.

Two police officers bled from the head after a group of “rioters” attacked them with wooden sticks, the police said in a statement that some had also thrown water bottles and other items at police officers. Others dropped color bombs on buildings in the Central Business District, police say.

