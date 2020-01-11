“The Honjin Murders”: Japan’s own Sherlock Holmes is in the case

Loading...

“The Honjin Murders” is a classic thriller in which a newlywed couple is slaughtered by a Japanese sword in a locked room. With the embarrassed family and the locals spreading rumors of a mysterious three-fingered stranger, the bride’s uncle of Japan calls Sherlock Holmes, Kosuke Kindaichi. The detective’s neglected appearance and often deep stuttering refute a deductive mind that enables him to solve cases that surprise the professionals.

The Honjin Murders, Seishi Yokomizo

192 pages

PUSHKIN VERTIGO, fiction.

Comparisons to Holmes are warranted, both in terms of Kindaichis and Yokomizo’s approach to storytelling – by mixing clues, red pegs, and fascinating social insights before pulling back the curtain to reveal the truth. They are also not surprising when you consider how much Yokomizo wears his influences on his sleeve: a character even has a library filled with “every book of crime novels or crime novels ever published in Japan”.

In addition to the drama and the riddle, the short novel offers a fascinating insight into the customs and social expectations in rural Japan at the time. The “Honjin” of the title refers to a first-class inn for government officials who were traveling during the Edo period (1603-1868). The tragic family are the descendants of the landowners. By embedding his secret in this post-feudal milieu, Yokomizo brought the civil relations of the early 20th century to life in a lively and entertaining way.

This is one for fans of crime novels and Japanese literature alike. With a second case by Kindaichi, to be released next month, the remaining 75 of his novels cannot lag far behind.