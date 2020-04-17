The Honolulu Museum of Art launches about a third of full-time, part-time and seasonal help

The Honolulu Museum of Art today confirmed it has put in a good portion of its staff in response to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We care deeply about our staff and this was a very difficult decision for us,” museum director Halona Norton-Westbrook said in a written response to a Star-Advertiser search.

“Like other businesses, we are adjusting our operations to the museum’s needs during the pandemic and our temporary closure.”

The museum, which is temporarily closed, cuts one-third of its full-time staff and all part-time and seasonal workers during a lack of regular work and until it can begin to staff up again in anticipation of reopening, Northon-Westbrook said.

“With the adjustments we have made today, and with the solid financial foundation the museum has on, we are well positioned to temper the pandemic and begin a gradual return to tougher operations and staffing levels,” he said.

For now, the museum is engaging online audiences with art teaching, dialogue and programming for the whole family.

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii, museum administrators faced a series of difficult financial decisions.

The 90-year-old institution put two of its properties up for sale, namely the Spalding House, which housed the Contemporary Museum of Art, as well as Puu Panini, the historic top diamond house designed by Vladimor Ossipoff.

In 2011, the Honolulu Academy of Art merged with the Contemporary Museum of Art in Makiki Heights to help strengthen both institutions under the Honolulu Museum of Art brand.

“We are anticipating, as are many other museums across the country, that it will be a long road to getting back to normal operation,” Norton-Westbrook said. “This move helps us better prepare for an extended closure, and for when we can be open to the public once again with a renewed sense of purpose and vision of serving the community.

“We will reopen with an eye to the future and hope that many of those who set in today can and will join us in that time.”