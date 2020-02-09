The horrific powerplay of Blackhawks leads to melt loss at Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – The Blackhawks played their best hockey in weeks up to and including the first 23 minutes of Sunday, an encouraging start to a possibly seasonal Canadian road trip.

Then they got a power play.

That apparently positive event turned out to be the spark that sparked a colossal meltdown in the final 5-2 defeat, bringing the dysfunctional power play unit of the Hawks – and perhaps their season in general – to a crucial breaking point.

“It’s up to us,” said Captain Jonathan Toews later. “[We] cannot apologize, nor can we keep changing it and think there is a magic formula. It is up to the guys who go there to really earn it and work for it and not take it for granted. “

The Jets, trailing 2-0 at that time, translated a split pass from Alex DeBrincat into a 2-on-1 break and a shortened goal from Kyle Connor. Minutes later, they generated a ridiculous three strange pauses – including a clear Andrew Copp escape – in the first minute of the next Hawks’ power play, before Kirby Dach graciously ended things early with a high stick.

All in all, the Hawks brought in two scoring opportunities and admitted four in 5:01 of the power play time in the second period, and that changed the momentum irreversibly.

Meanwhile, the Jets created seven scoring opportunities and none of them admitted to their power play time at 9:21, and eventually used that unit to tie the game in the third period.

“Puck plays were a bit sloppy, bunch of sales,” said coach Jeremy Colliton. “At the very least, you don’t want to give up chances against. Just killed our momentum.”

“We all could have worked better by being a little sharper and a little more ready and just wanting the puck,” Toews said. “The four boys without the puck can always do their best better by being available and without playing and giving the puck carrier some options.”

Toews added that the Hawks need to learn how to make a bad power play effort not overflow in a 5-to-5 game, and that would certainly have been a useful lesson to learn on Sunday. After all, it wasn’t just the power game that let the team down: from the first break, the Jets even tried the Hawks 35-25 on equal strength.

But the power game was the most important thing the team abandoned, and at the moment it’s worth asking if this device needs a drastic overhaul – strategic or psychological – to become viable again.

The Hawks are now 28th in the NHL with a power play percentage of 15.0, for only the all-round horrific Red Wings, Senators and Ducks. The best power play of the Oilers, which will be witnessed by the Hawks on Tuesday, almost converts double.

Plus, the Hawks have now allowed eight shortened goals, in a shared fourth place in the league. Only the aforementioned Wings have a worse power play target differential than the Hawks’ plus-17.

Somehow Colliton retains hope – and looking at the talent at that top unit, it’s easy to see why. However, looking at the results, it is much harder to do this.

“There are many ways to make it work,” Colliton said. “Difficult to respond to that now, but we will certainly discuss it and come up with a plan.”

The Hawks missed the usual quarterback Adam Boqvist on Sunday, with Erik Gustafsson having a hard time in his place, and Boqvist could return on Tuesday.

But with the unity apparently only worse and three consecutive losses that now threaten to destroy all the positions that the Hawks made in January, the patience rightly becomes thin.