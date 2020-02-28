Postmaster Frazier B. Baker was murdered just for accomplishing his task. He was the first African-American appointed to provide as postmaster at the Lake Metropolis Article Business in 1897 and for this he was lynched for refusing to give up his put up.

Baker and his infant daughter, Julia Baker, died at the family’s residence on Feb. 22, 1898, right after remaining shot for the duration of an assault by a white mob.

Baker was appointed as postmaster of Lake City, South Carolina in 1897 below the William McKinley administration. Right after the 1896 Presidential election, the Republican administration appointed hundreds of blacks to postmasterships throughout the Southern United States.

Support Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

The neighborhood whites resented any black Republican officeholders, particularly appointments manufactured by an outgoing administration, fearing the blacks will be emboldened to retaliate past lynchings.

The neighborhood whites, however, objected to Baker’s appointment and undertook a marketing campaign to drive his elimination. When these attempts unsuccessful to dislodge Baker, a mob attacked him and his relatives at evening at their dwelling, which also served as the publish business office.

The mob established the household on fire to force the family out. His spouse and two of his other five little ones were being wounded, but they escaped. Baker, a married 40-yr-outdated schoolteacher and father of 6 children noted threats to his superiors in Washington yet very little motion was taken.

When the mob set fireplace to his house they were firing photographs as well. When a bullet struck and killed his two-calendar year-outdated daughter, Julia, Baker informed his spouse with the warmth intensifying that they had to try jogging, but as he opened the door he was cut down in a hail of gunfire.

“His wife Lavinia, wounded by the identical bullet that experienced

killed her daughter, rallied her relatives to escape the burning residence, and they

ran throughout the street to cover underneath shrubbery in an adjacent area. Just after waiting around

for the flames and gunfire to subside, Lavinia built her way to a neighbor’s

dwelling, in which she uncovered just one daughter waiting around. They were later on joined by the

oldest, Rosa. Rosa experienced been shot by means of the appropriate arm and fled the property as an

unidentified armed white male pursued her. Only Sarah (age 7) and Millie (age

5) escaped unscathed. The survivors remained in Lake City for three days, but received

no healthcare remedy.

“The lynching was satisfied with common condemnation,

together with throughout the South. The lynching was defended by individuals who agreed with

South Carolina Senator Benjamin Tillman, who said the “proud people”

of Lake Metropolis refused to receive “their mail from a nigger.””

Eventually, 13 guys ended up indicted in U.S. Circuit Court on rates of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault, and destruction of mail on 7 April 1899, after two adult men, Joseph P. Newham and Early P. Lee, turned state’s proof in trade for their expenses currently being dropped.

Lavinia Baker and her 5 surviving young children after the lynching of her partner and child on Feb. 22, 1898 by way of Library of Congress.

The demo was held in federal courtroom from 10–22 April 1899. The

defendants were Alonza Rogers, Charles D. Joyner, Edwin Rogers, Ezra McKnight, Henry

Goodwin, Henry Stokes, Marion Clark, Martin Ward, Moultrie Epps, Oscar Kelly

and W. A. Webster.

The all-white jury was composed of businessmen from throughout

the point out. Newham, the prosecution’s star witness, admitted to starting off the

fireplace and discovered eight of the defendants as getting participated in the

murders.

The jury deliberated for close to 24 hrs prior to declaring a mistrial the jury was deadlocked in achieving a verdict, 5 to five. The scenario was in no way retried.

Lavinia Baker and her five surviving small children remained in

Charleston for numerous months soon after the verdict prior to settling close to Boston.

The Bakers remained in Boston but out of general public life. The surviving Baker kids fell sufferer to a tuberculosis epidemic, with four small children William Sarah Lincoln, Cora dying from the disease 1908-1920. Lavinia’s past surviving boy or girl, Rosa Baker died in 1942. Acquiring shed all her small children, Lavinia Baker returned to Florence County, in which she lived till her demise in Cartersville, South Carolina in 1947.

In 2019, the Lake City Publish Business office was renamed in honor of

Baker and the sacrifice he created 122 years in the past.