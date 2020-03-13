The horror story of Kate Beckinsale Harvey Weinstein harassment

Harvey Weinstein goes without saying a monster. Guilty rapists follow a vast path that hurts women, and despite this judicial justice, psychological harm has also occurred and will be necessary long before we as a society can take the preventive justice. The loss became emotional, not just rape, as actress Kate Beckinsale highlighted more in an Instagram post after the conviction.

These pictures were taken at the Serendipity premiere on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because just a few weeks after 9/11 the city’s premiere of a premiere still felt like smoking the most sensitive, deafening, disrespectful idea. But Harvey emphasized. We flew to New York and became one. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I wanted to bring my two-year-old daughter to her house for a playdate with a girl of similar age, I said right. I turned and he immediately told his aya to take the kids to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here.” The moment the door was closed he started shouting “You foolish rat cunt, you ruined my premiere.” I had no idea what he was talking about and started trembling and he said, “If I’m throwing a red carpet, you’re wearing a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your breast you won’t let her go down fucking you. Dumb Dodging Cunt. “The push made me tear up. I tried to say” Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still scaring them. Looking for mums, even none of us felt that the premiere could come less like a bachelor party, “she said.” I don’t care for my choda premiere, and if I want a pussy on the red carpet, that’s what I get. c angry. I’ve been able to get myself and my child out of there, and yes one of the many experiences I had was that I had no recourse, and no guilt. However I have been punished for it and in other cases where I have not said it for years, it seems to be fraudulent and unchanging. She’s been in prison for 20 years knowing that she is a huge relief to all women who have been sexually abused or raped, and I hope to prevent this kind of behavior in this and any other industry. Saying that crimes are not crimes, inhumane torture and ill-concealed torture for which they still do not, which you do not tell (and I say), they need to do the same. Abuse is prohibited and can expose them and eradicate them for all genders forever. Today, Rose, Brava.

Beckinsale explains that, after 9/11, the Serendipity actor was forced to attend the premiere of Weinstein’s Jedi New York City. They went, and Beckinsale wore a white pantsuit to pay tribute to the situation the city was going through. The next morning, Weinstein asked Beckinsale to bring a girl under two to play with his own daughter.

He used this false playdate as a chance to bait Beckinsale for not wearing anything sexy in the premiere.

“You ruined my premiere,” he shouted to Weinstein. “If I’m throwing a red carpet you’re wearing a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your ass you don’t go down to it. A lesbian lesbian looks like a dumb shit cunt.”

Beckinsale said she tried to tearfully explain that “the city is on fire,” but she responded, “I don’t care about my premiere premiere and what I get if I want a red carpet.”

He says he was punished for the incident and at other times he didn’t tell him, though none of them were serious offenses. He also said that he informed the people and nothing happened as a result. It perfectly illustrates how we should go so far as to protect all predators from predatory behavior.

