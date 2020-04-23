The hospital is preparing to start surgery as soon as next week

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:09 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:09 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Starting next week, New York State hospitals will have the opportunity to upgrade their elective surgery when Governor Andrew Cuomo is authorized by regional hospitals to operate the not seen in COVID-19 patients.

Chairman of St. John’s Hospital Hospitals. Joseph says despite receiving a green light from the governor to start surgery next week, they may not be able to do so until May. That’s mainly because all the surgeries have been canceled, and doctors will have to go back to their patients’ contact and make them eligible for those procedures.

St. John’s office. Str Lesndeni Leslie Paul Luke said that receiving the surgery would help them financially, as well as the deductions they receive from the government incentive package, but they have not been in a good financial position. Luke is believed to have completed six weeks of surgery when the hospital had the right to perform those services before the injury came out. But at that point, they never had enough capacity, seeing about 25 CVEID-19 patients at a time.

Slowly, they would rekindle their 500 employees and make contact with their patients.

“One of my concerns is that some of the public are coming to the hospital because they are afraid of COVID. One thing I can say is that the hospital is actually one of the safest places to be. Because we know what we are doing up to disease control. We know how to handle COVID. We know how to divide the numbers as required, ”Luke said.

St. Joseph and other hospitals are still looking for more guidance from the state as well as seeing how much they are getting from the new incentive package. Luke says that patients should consult their doctors to schedule their surgery.

Everyone is coming to St. Joseph’s system, and will be tested for COVID-19 beforehand.

