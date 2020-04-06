The hosts of Quibi’s Gayme Show are the culture that slides over his head

Launched a new content today and (probably) going to the Quibi with an audience that spends more time than usual. Of the initial offers, the Gayme Show is not as narrow as one of the most reliable and inventive original series of the platform with a cheerful sound. At the helm are comedians Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers, who have appreciated the show’s subtlety and wonder over the years with live versions of the Gayme Show. wheel formula. Although the focus is on two straight rivals fighting for the honorary title of “Gay As,” Mizzoni and Rogers emphasize that the tongue-in-cheek series is for the queer community and a celebration. Before Quibi’s launch date, we gave a virtual interview to find out how the couple all came together. Both hosts chanted the praises of their rivals, who had nothing for themselves, and explained the origins of one of the Gayme Show’s secret weapons: a female “home group,” Wonzell Suleiman.

As a bonus, we asked Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers for some advice during these self-isolated times: The host shared his recommendations for how to jump into video conferencing, as “Introduction” is the basis of the Gayme Show’s climatic struggle for the throats. . Prepare your pens to take notes and pay attention to the wise words in the video below.

