The hotel will be a barracks for “going to war” health workers

The tourists and conventioners who once filled the room at The New Yorker Hotel have been away for a long time because of the coronavirus, but the lobby is still lively.

The large Art Deco hotel in Midtown Manhattan is one of several in the United States that has become a barracks for an army of medical personnel deployed to fight COVID-19.

“Go home, have dinner, take a shower, go to sleep, and then repeat over and over again the next day,” said Doctor Assistant Shadowe Daniels, in a ballroom converted into an intake area through a mask. , I sterilized my shoes. Don’t miss the station before heading to the elevator.

Residents of Honesdale, Pennsylvania likened his work to “going to war.”

According to Chip Rogers, chairman of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, more than 15,000 of the 56,000 hotels and motels in the United States offer rooms for emergency medical personnel.

Some health professionals got free rooms at the Sophie Hyde Park Hotel in Chicago or the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel New York.

Others, like Daniels, are being built by staffing agencies hired to bring rapid reinforcements to overwhelmed hospitals.

At another time, a hotel full of outside workers on a shared mission was noisy like a college dormitory, and after going out on a Broadway show after the shift, nurses and doctors were sharing drinks at the bar .

However, some health workers in New Yorker told The Associated Press that after 12 hours of work, they were too tired to do much more than shower, eat, exercise, read and sleep. . Bars, restaurants and businesses with shutters have limited options.

Zurilongoria, a nurse in Aransas Pass, Texas, says chatting with other medical volunteers, such as herself, will relieve the stress of patients who tend to die.

“We can’t share such bonds with others,” said Longoria.

In the hotel banquet hall, disinfectants are placed on the table and prayer cards and handwritten wishes from the community are posted on the bulletin boards. “Thank you for helping others when needed!” Read one.

Önenote acknowledged how inappropriate words, prayers, and small contributions were felt by workers. “It’s not as much as you deserve, not so few! Watch out!”

Seattle-born nurse Nathan Shapiro Sheraby said he was meditating outdoors before taking a shuttle bus to work at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, which had been ground zero due to the crisis. I told you.

After his job, he is honing his Facetime and Zoom skills to maintain relationships.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do to listen to some sort of liberation stress and the stories of family and friends around the world,” Shapiro-Shellaby said.

Immediately after the shift, Daniels sanitized his shoes, wiped whatever he was carrying with a Clorox wipe, and dropped his clothes in his laundry bag.

“Then I take a shower and jump. My bedroom is as COVID free as possible,” Daniels said.

Daniels, Longoria and Shapiro Sheraby have been recruited to New York by Crucial Staffing.

Two weeks ago, the Marriott Hotel Chain announced that it would offer $ 10 million in “rooms for responders” to New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington DC, and New Jersey [New Jersey]. Within less than two days, 6,200 nights of rooms were booked, 53% in the New York area and 34% in Los Angeles.

Hilton and American Express have cooperated to donate up to 1 million hotel nights nationwide.

Rogers estimates that half of the hotels in the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And most of the rest are working with skeletal staff.

Hotel officials say most of the hotels still in operation are home workers, providing space for hospital operations and space for homeless and quarantined individuals. There is also.

“It’s a win, a win, a win,” said Kim Sabo, chairman of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. She said 300 hotels in Arizona had volunteered to accommodate health workers. “This is a great way for hotels to keep their doors open and give back in this terrifying crisis.”

Several hotels volunteered after the Governor of California threatened to use the power of the state to hijack the hotel.

“The hotel was obviously worried. At the same time, I had already heard that the hotel says,” If this starts to get worse, you can use the hotel if you want. ” “Rogers recalls.

Michael Jacobson, chairman of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, said Chicago and state officials had asked the hotel to identify available locations in early March.

Some rooms were free rooms. At other costs. Strict security keeps linen and towels out of the room with the meal, not house cleaning, where everyone does not break the rules of social distance.

“The hotel isn’t making any money from now on. You can keep at least some basic work and, frankly, keep at least some of your staff hired,” Jacobson said. It was “I knew that people would step up. There’s no doubt about that, but I also knew that every hotel owner I knew would hurt now and terrible.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—Learn how Bill Gates overcomes the coronavirus pandemic

— Selective surgery-almost paused for a pandemic-is important to hospital finances

— The World Health Organization says three more coronavirus vaccines are in human trials

— Rapid increase in payment delays reveals the extent of coronavirus pain to European companies

— 14% of women thought they would quit their jobs due to a coronavirus pandemic

— Forget about the “wet market” and bats: for scientists, unsuccessful environmental policies have triggered a boom

Unemployed but Not Unemployed: How much Europe is paying for idle workers

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] covid-19