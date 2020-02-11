The hottest 100 of the 2010s have officially opened

It’s time to search your old burned mix CDs and forgotten iPods, which are in the back drawer, as the vote for Triple J’s hottest 100 in the 2010s opened.

If you thought trying to spruce up your top ten tracks from 2019 was a shame, you and I both have some plans. Try to narrow down your top ten titles from the past ten years. Hell, I can hardly remember what I had for breakfast on Saturday, let alone what music I repeated in 2012.

You have just under a month to sort your shit and put your shortlist together – or, if you are me, your extremely long list that I will be arguing over the next few weeks – while the vote officially ends on 9th March to exactly 12 p.m. AEDT, Don’t do what I did for the 2019 Hottest 100 and literally leave it to the previous day. A decade of music is too much content to try in the early hours before voting ends.

Some of you were incredibly quick and prepared for the big countdown (which is March 14th, so start organizing this big party now), and some of you already have your final lists for the hottest 100s of the 2010s divided.

Nor are they. Some of your favorite voices from the wireless network have blocked their lists with both failure and Erica vote for Azealia Banks ’212 (a well-known banger), Lewis and Veronica for two different voices Kanye and Tame Impala Songs and Bridget Hustwaite – woman after my own heart – chucking votes too sales. The paper kites, and Lana Del Rey,

People share their tips on Twitter and want, how do you make that decision so quickly? Are you also the kind of person who chooses a menu online before going to the restaurant?

The 2010s were a very formative time for me in music. Definitely stories about how I discovered these artists and how much I love each of these songs. # Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/uMygchPuxQ

Just choose it # Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/TapefloPLP

I can hardly wait for this countdown! # hottest100 #triplej # Tay4Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/uqz53poKjQ

Here are my voices in the hottest 100 of the 2010s … # hottest100 pic.twitter.com/TR13RF9SmG

Now that I know what I’m doing, I have to put myself on my shortlist as soon as possible, otherwise it will be like eating something every time. Panic, right at the last minute, because I can’t fucking make up my mind.

If you are anything like me and my messy approach to making a decision (huge twin areas, I’ll tell you), you want to go straight to the hottest 100 on the 2010 website and get to work. Maybe start a playlist. Scour your Last.FM (does anyone still use it?) And find your top hits from the last decade.

Good luck, good luck. Take your time.

