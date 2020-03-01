the-hottest:-biden-adviser-suggests-2-candidates-have-feasible-path

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Most up-to-date on the Democratic presidential primary contest (all occasions area):

10 p.m.

A senior adviser to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggests the candidate’s first-location end in South Carolina sign there are “only two candidates remaining with a feasible route to the nomination.”

Anita Dunn explained to The Affiliated Push on Saturday that Biden’s strengths in South Carolina with black voters placement him well for the delegate-prosperous states that vote on March 3, Tremendous Tuesday.

Biden and other candidates are hoping to hold Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from barreling out of the Super Tuesday contests with an insurmountable delegate lead.

Dunn also drew a comparison concerning Biden and previous President Barack Obama. She reported Obama’s victory in the 2008 South Carolina principal was his “springboard to the presidency, and we’re on our way to declaring the exact point about Joe Biden.”

___

nine: 40 p.m.

Joe Biden has declared his presidential campaign back in a major way prior to a throng of supporters elated with his significant win in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.

Biden said Saturday evening: “For all of these of you who’ve been knocked down, counted out and remaining guiding, this is your campaign.”

The 77-year-aged previous vice president was celebrating his initial nominating contest victory in three bids for the White Household. It comes following dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant next-area complete in Nevada.

Biden solid himself as the applicant who can signify “the soul of the Democratic Party” and “restore the soul of the nation.”

His earn renews his confidence, but it will be immediately examined Tuesday, when 14 states maintain primaries and Mike Bloomberg is on the ballot for the initially time.

___

nine: 30 p.m.

Tom Steyer is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The billionaire activist manufactured the announcement Saturday night time immediately after a disappointing complete in the South Carolina most important. Joe Biden notched his initial principal get in the state, while Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders completed 2nd.

Steyer said that at this issue, “honestly, I just cannot see a path exactly where I can get the presidency.”

He claimed he obtained into the race due to the fact he didn’t consider racial injustice was getting dealt with in the region. He stated he will continue to get the job done to deal with that challenge. He also thanked his supporters and pledged that he would by no means ignore South Carolina, where he centered most of his presidential attempts.

“The men and women who have endorsed me have stood up in a really purple condition exactly where I have noticed points that have damaged my coronary heart,” Steyer reported.

He included: “I’m not leaving. We are previously working to figuring out methods to make certain that we remain in South Carolina.”

___

9: 05 p.m.

An aide to Tom Steyer suggests the Democratic presidential applicant is set to make an announcement Saturday evening.

Facts of the announcement have been not instantly obvious.

He completed far driving Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in South Carolina’s main.

___

eight: 50 p.m.

Mike Bloomberg’s Democratic presidential campaign is ignoring Joe Biden’s South Carolina get and emphasizing that the only states they are competing in have still to vote.

Bloomberg marketing campaign supervisor Kevin Sheekey claimed Saturday evening that “Bloomberg has not been on the ballot however.” He additional that Bloomberg is “the only prospect to marketing campaign in all fourteen Tremendous Tuesday states more than the past two months, and we search ahead to Tuesday.”

The former New York mayor was not on the ballot in South Carolina and rather invested Saturday campaigning in Virginia and North Carolina, two states that vote Tuesday.

President Donald Trump made available his personal ideas on Biden’s South Carolina get with a tweet calling it “the stop of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign” and charging that Bloomberg had Biden “split up his pretty couple voters.” Trump’s comments echo those people of some Democrats who say Bloomberg should really fall out and allow Biden to consolidate average voters in order to hold the nomination away from Sanders.

___

8: 45 p.m.

Bernie Sanders is trying to consider his next-area end in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential major in stride.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Virginia Wesleyan College in Virginia Seashore on Saturday night time, Sanders famous that he’d gained New Hampshire and Nevada and secured a digital tie for 1st in Iowa.

“But you can’t win ‘em all,” Sanders claimed. “A large amount of states out there, and tonight we did not earn in South Carolina.”

As the group booed, Sanders additional, “That will not be the only defeat. There are a large amount of states in this nation, and no person wins them all.”

He congratulated previous Vice President Joe Biden on profitable South Carolina, then reported he was hunting to Virginia, which is a person of 14 states voting in three days on “Super Tuesday.”

Sanders at just one place had predicted victory in South Carolina, but stopped stating that as the vote neared and polls confirmed Biden pulling absent.

___

eight: 40 p.m.

Shortly just after congratulating Joe Biden for winning the South Carolina main, his Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren accused him of being as well eager to reduce bargains with Republicans.

Talking in Houston on Saturday, Warren said Biden was far too ready to “trade excellent strategies for lousy types.”

Warren suggests Vermont Bernie Sanders has very good ideas but also a 30-yr record in which “he persistently calls for issues that fail to get done” and opposes matters he fails to quit.

And previous New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Warren suggests, believes his prosperity “entitles him to be the president.” She alleges he would “govern to protect himself and his wealthy friends around every person else.”

Warren acknowledged the first four contests in the Democratic primary had not absent properly for her marketing campaign but pledged to fight for as numerous delegates as attainable on Super Tuesday.

___

8: 35 p.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her presidential campaign is relocating forward to Tremendous Tuesday after falling short in one more most important.

Speaking at a rally Saturday night time in Houston, Warren congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden for successful the South Carolina key. She claims the first four contests hadn’t absent exactly as she hoped.

Warren says her campaign “is designed for the very long haul.”

She also says full benefits from Tremendous Tuesday may perhaps choose times to arise but will be significant to determining the Democratic presidential nominee.

Warren experienced her greatest end of the main year in Iowa’s to start with-in-the-country caucuses, finishing third. She finished fourth in both of those New Hampshire and Nevada and could finish worse than that in South Carolina.

___

8: 25 p.m.

Democratic Countrywide Committee Chairman Tom Perez is cautioning Democrats that it’s continue to early in their presidential main season soon after Joe Biden’s victory in South Carolina.

Speaking at a North Carolina Democratic Party fundraising gala on Saturday evening, Perez mentioned that to get the nomination, a Democrat need to acquire one,991 delegates — and only a portion of individuals have been allocated in the party’s initial four primaries.

“I employed to operate marathons,” he stated. “We’re at, like, mile three or four of the marathon.”

Perez stated that “we have a extensive way to go” and mentioned that about a 3rd of the delegates will be allocated 3 days from now, when 14 states and a person U.S. territory vote in the March 3 Tremendous Tuesday contest.

Perez touted the discipline of “remarkably experienced candidates,” and downplayed the contentious debates, telling the group to go back and search at the “game film” from the 2008 South Carolina debate with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Edwards.

Perez also insisted that, like in 2008 when “we all arrived alongside one another,” the celebration will unite yet again immediately after this most important to defeat Donald Trump.

___

8: 20 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is searching ahead to Super Tuesday soon after Joe Biden’s victory in South Carolina.

In a fundraising electronic mail with the subject line “Tonight,” the Minnesota senator on Saturday thanked her workforce and claimed her “scrappy homegrown campaign has developed into a highly effective nationwide movement.” But, she says, “there is nevertheless a extended way to go.”

Biden easily won South Carolina’s most important, with Bernie Sanders coming in 2nd. It was way too early to establish the purchase of the others.

Klobuchar completed in a improved-than-expected third location in New Hampshire, the to start with-in-the-nation major point out. But a week and a half later, she finished up sixth in Nevada.

Klobuchar has pushed again on tips that she must fall out of the race amid worries that a number of moderate candidates are splitting the vote.

She has claimed she’s staying in at the very least by means of Super Tuesday, when her property condition is among the the 14 that will vote.

Klobuchar also has scheduled a campaign event Tuesday in Missouri, which retains its most important March 10.

___

8: 10 p.m.

Clean off his to start with-ever major victory, previous Vice President Joe Biden is having a Tremendous Tuesday campaign trail boost from 1 of his optimum-amount backers.

Biden’s presidential campaign announced Saturday that House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn would marketing campaign Sunday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, along with Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

Biden was declared the victor in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, a contest that came just days right after Clyburn publicly introduced his assistance.

But the leading black member of Congress and kingmaker of South Carolina’s Democratic political circles manufactured it very clear he felt Biden’s campaign needed a retooling, declaring previously Saturday that he saw a want for much more aggressive fundraising in later on stages of the marketing campaign.

___

eight: 05 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has gained second spot in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential key, a respectable demonstrating in a condition dominated by Joe Biden.

The Vermont senator experienced won the earlier two contests in Nevada and New Hampshire. He also tied for 1st with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

Sanders, a self-explained democratic socialist, is set to handle supporters later on Saturday evening at a rally in Virginia, wherever scattered boos were heard as Biden was announced as the winner in South Carolina.

Biden’s get could operate to blunt Sanders’ momentum heading into Tremendous Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa weigh in on the race.

It is Biden’s to start with key win in the 2020 election period, with Sanders garnering the most votes in the initial a few contests.

___

seven: 35 p.m.

Previous Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination just after the former president’s victory in the South Carolina principal.

McAuliffe reported Saturday on CNN that he had been contemplating the choice but needed to see who “wins the heart of the African American local community.” A greater part of South Carolina Democratic voters are black.

McAuliffe offers Biden a different institution Democratic endorsement. A former nationwide social gathering chairman and prodigious fundraiser, McAuliffe joins Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine in endorsing Biden in advance of their state’s Tremendous Tuesday most important up coming 7 days.

Dorothy McAuliffe, Terry’s spouse, previously had endorsed and campaigned for Biden.

The Biden marketing campaign hopes that the slew of large-profile endorsers presents some counter to billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s marketing deluge that Biden are not able to compete with. Bloomberg’s central situation has been that Biden is way too weak to acquire the nomination and defeat President Donald Trump in November.

___

seven: 30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is weighing in on Democratic rival Joe Biden’s main earn in South Carolina, declaring it really should mark the finish of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential marketing campaign.

Trump tweeted soon right after Biden was declared the winner of the initial-in-the-South main Saturday. The president said that Biden’s acquire “should be the end” of Bloomberg’s “Joke of a campaign.”

The billionaire Bloomberg wasn’t on the ballot in South Carolina. He skipped the to start with 4 nominating states to aim on “Super Tuesday” as an alternative, when 14 states and American Samoa vote upcoming 7 days.

Trump is keenly centered on the Democratic nomination battle, and he mentions the race usually, which include previously Saturday at the Conservative Political Motion Conference, wherever he predicted that Biden would have a “very big gain currently.

___

seven: 20 p.m.

Bernie Sanders’ supporters collecting for a rally in Virginia supplied scattered boos as Joe Biden was introduced as the winner of the South Carolina major.

A great deal of the group was however arriving for a rally established to start out at 8 p.m. ET at a gymnasium at Virginia Wesleyan College when a projection display screen tuned to CNN confirmed the former vice president predicted to get South Carolina.

It’s Biden’s initially primary win in the 2020 election time, with Sanders garnering the most votes in the initially a few contests.

Some Sanders supporters who experienced counted down the closing seconds before polls shut started booing at the final results, however that light shortly.

Shara Iglesias, a 25-year-previous junior learning training at nearby Norfolk Point out University mentioned she thinks Sanders, a Vermont senator, will earn Virginia, which votes in 3 days on “Super Tuesday.”

Iglesias stated, “I imagine he’s going to do a great deal greater below.”

___

7: 10 p.m.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden is thanking South Carolina voters following his victory in the state’s Democratic presidential major.

Biden tweeted Saturday night shortly soon after the polls shut: “Thank you, South Carolina!” He suggests, “To all people who have been knocked down, counted out, and remaining guiding — this is your marketing campaign.”

Biden’s South Carolina observe party erupted when The Affiliated Press and television networks termed the state’s primary for him.

The Columbia scene, with much more than a thousand supporters filling the University of South Carolina’s volleyball gymnasium, was rather unique in contrast to that in Iowa and New Hampshire just months in the past.

Biden’s Iowa group was late arriving and of course relieved when a meltdown of the caucus count spared Biden owning to acknowledge his fourth-position finish. In New Hampshire, Biden wasn’t even there for his fifth-put finish, obtaining bailed on the state to speak in South Carolina.

Biden concluded his tweet by declaring, “Together, we will acquire this nomination and beat Donald Trump.”

___

7 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gained South Carolina’s Democratic most important.

It was his first victory in 3 attempts at the Democratic nomination, and it came all through the fourth Democratic major contest of the 2020 election period.

Biden’s get could work to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum heading into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa weigh in on the race.

Only Biden and California billionaire Tom Steyer prepared to mark main night time in the point out, as the relaxation of the industry stumped across the spectrum of Super Tuesday states that vote upcoming week.

About 40% of voters in South Carolina picked health and fitness treatment as the top problem, while 22% reported the overall economy and work are most crucial. That is according to an AP VoteCast study of the electorate. Fourteen per cent of voters determined climate improve.

Close to nine in 10 Democratic voters stated it is crucial for their nominee to be a solid leader.

___

Capture up on the 2020 election campaign with AP authorities on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Video game.”