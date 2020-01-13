January 13 (UPI) – A bill calling on the Pentagon to work with communities to remove chemical contaminants in drinking water faces an uncertain future.

The PFAS Action Act of 2019, which the House of Representatives passed on Friday, prescribes the reclassification of two types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS as dangerous substances.

When the law comes into force, perfluorooctanoic acid or PFOA and perfluoroactane sulfonic acid or PFOS are classified as toxic substances. Contaminated areas would be classified as Superfund locations, which speeds up the cleanup process.

PFOA and PFOS are the main components of foam used by the U.S. military to fight fires, although the Department of Defense has limited their use in training and is found in drinking water in some areas. Up to 10 million people may have been exposed to the chemicals associated with various types of cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, birth defects and high blood pressure in pregnant women.

The Pentagon has identified 401 active and former military facilities with known or suspected PFOA and PFOS contamination. MP Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Co-author of the bill, said Thursday that the Department of Defense has been aware of the toxicity of the chemicals since the 1970s but has not protected the military firefighters. He added that PFAS-laden foam was allowed to drain into the ground at Wurtsmith AFB, Michigan for years to contaminate drinking water and groundwater.

At least 90 army bases in the United States have contaminated drinking water, and nearly 300 bases have some form of PFAS contamination.

The expansive law, which would enact regulations that go beyond those currently enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency, was passed by parliament with 247-159 votes. Democrats largely voted for the law, but 24 Republicans joined them. However, the law faces an uncertain future in the Senate, primarily because of its potential costs.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that it would cost at least $ 300 million in the next decade, but the number could be “much higher” as it obliges the federal government to mitigate contamination of properties it no longer owns.

President Donald Trump could also veto the bill. Trump said that PFAS provisions in the 2020 National Defense Permit Act make the purge too large a project for the military – which is one reason it should be removed from law before Congress passed and entered into force in 2000 December was set.