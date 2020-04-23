The houses pass the Coronavirus bill, Pelosi offered small businesses as leverage

The House on Thursday passed legislation that would extend aid to small businesses and hospitals after Democrats waited two weeks to pass legislation during the coronavirus outbreak.

The House passed Senate Amendment 1580 to the H.R. 266, which would extend aid to small businesses, hospitals, and additional coronavirus testing.

The chamber voted overwhelmingly for the bill, with 388 votes in favor of the measures and only five votes against.

The legislation contains $ 321 million for the depleted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides assistance to small businesses. The legislation also includes $ 60 million in loans and aid for economic disaster assistance, $ 75 million for hospitals and $ 25 million for coronavirus testing.

The PPP was released last week after House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY,) objected to a simple renewal of the PPP.

House Republican Steve Scalise (R-LA) called on Democrats on the House floor to keep aid to small businesses Thursday. He said:

It’s not about taking advantage of families who go up and down, and companies that can barely do it, while trying to find other items. Help those who need it and negotiate on other things on which we can reach an agreement, but who do not hold hostages.

The House Republican ship has punished Democrats for using small business aid as “leverage.” Scalise called her “sick” in an interview with Breitbart News this week. Scalise also collected stories from companies in his district and country that can no longer get a loan from the Payment Protection Program (PPP) due to Pelosi’s objection to a simple renewal of the program.

Scalise said that the PPP “has been incredibly successful, and it is literally the only thing that keeps these companies together, and that now and AOC and some of those other radicals are trying to use these workers’ jobs as leverage. for unrelated things like green. New deal. Bad to see. “

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) interrupted House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to curb reimbursement of aid to small businesses. McCarthy said on the floor of the house:

But it is not the only problem in which the Speaker raises politics in front of the people.

Currently, an additional 4.4 million people are unemployed because Democrats have sustained emergency life aid.

Let me repeat: 4.4 million more people are now unemployed because Democrats are being obstructed.

On April 7, the administration requested more funding for Paycheck’s protection program, a Marshall Plan for Main Street, which has already saved more than 30 million jobs … it processed only · 14-year tenders in 14 days … and helped 1.6 million small, nonprofit businesses get the resources. they have to pay their workers and keep the doors open. .

Republicans in Congress were willing to act. But Democrats demanded huge changes to a solid program and blocked the money.

Everyone knew that relief funds helped the workers of our nation. We Republicans and Democrats also knew that funds were running out quickly.

But because Democrats decided to block it, the account disappeared on April 16 and is empty today, a long week later.

“It simply came to our notice then. We’ll do it together, “McCarthy added.” In the end, we will be stronger, healthier and more united than ever.

