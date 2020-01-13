The Houston Texans will become Cincinnati Bengals in mid-2010

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Playoffs division round, it is clear that some changes will be required for the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans have to take a closer look at the NFL history book and the Cincinnati Bengals 2011-15, because that’s exactly the path this franchise is starting to take. In addition to qualifying for the playoffs, this is not a good reflection.

The Texans didn’t have a heartbreaking loss, but a loss that was causing a lot of trouble for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This defeat in the division round against Kansas City will be difficult to overcome for this franchise, no matter what is said publicly.

Was the 0:24 defeat in the second quarter the biggest breakdown ever in the playoffs? For the Texans franchise, yes, but not the largest in NFL history. Unfortunately, the Houston Oilers and their collapse against the Buffalo Bills in 1993 were worse, and worse was that the Atlanta Falcons lost a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, ultimately leading to a defeat against the New England Patriots.

Now back to the analogy between the Bengalis from 2011-15 and the Texans from 15-19. The Bengals had five playoffs and two AFC North championships in that five season, and during that time under head coach Marvin Lewis, the Bengals (who completed seven playoffs with Lewis as head coach) never won a playoff game once.

Lewis coached the Bengals from 2003 to 18, where his teams set an overall record of 131-122-3 (.518 win percentage), with four North AFC championships and seven playoff appearances leading to an early retirement all seven times and never Wild Card Round excluded from the tournament. In fact, the Texans gave these Cincinnati teams two of their seven playoff losses.

Fans in Cincinnati were tired of below-average seasons because the Bengals had some talented players like Carson Palmer, Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and others who led them into the playoffs, but none of the Lewis teams ever won the big games.

You already seem familiar to me?

O’Brien has been the Texan’s head coach since ’14, and during his time in Houston, his teams have an overall record of 52-44-0 for a 0.542 share.

The O’Brien teams are 2-4 in the playoffs and have never left the division round with two losses to the Patriots, two losses to the Chiefs and one loss to the Colts.

The Texans are similar, but more advanced than the Cincinnati teams mentioned above. The Texans have Deshaun Watson in the quarterback, DeAndre Hopkins in the wide receiver and Carlos Hyde in the running back.

If we really want to compare the past Bengals teams with the current Texans, how about Houston, Will Fuller and the Bengals, the players like Cedric Benson, Jermaine Gresham, Geno Atkins, Marvin Jones, Marvin Jones, Marvin Jones, Marvin Jones, and Tyler Eifert have a tight end.

Compare these players and they are similar to the type of team the Texans have built over the years, and Houston strives for the same results as these Cincinnati teams.

Bill O’Brien quotes every time the Texans win AFC South.

But since becoming Texans HC in 2014, Houston has been the only AFC South team that has failed to achieve an AFC championship game.

-Colts did with luck

-Jags made with Bortles

-Titans did with Tannehill

– Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock), January 13, 2020

The Bengals under Lewis have gradually deteriorated since the last playoffs until he was finally released by the Bengals, and now they are the worst team in the NFL, starting with number 1 in the overall standings.

Houston doesn’t see where the journey is going? We all know that the Colts will eventually become more competitive and that the Titans are in the AFC championship game and Derrick Henry is running over teams.

Since the Texans had no choice in the first round for the next two drafts – these were exchanged for Laremy Tunsil – they have to enlarge their team further with the players they scout out and even catch up in the free hand or through trade. Not only do you have to find and sign players, the front office (the Texans don’t actually have a general manager, so to speak) has to make sure they bring in the right players.

Houston did a solid job not only with Tunsil in this offseason, but also with Kenny Stills, and Jacob Martin played one or two times in the playoffs. Working out Tytus Howard seems like a good choice and Lonnie Johnson Jr. is also going to be a very good player.

All of that could have been said of the Bengals in their heyday, and none of these teams could advance to the playoff division round, let alone the AFC championship and beyond.

Much of it depends on the decision-making process of the head coaches, and although O’Brien and Lewis are solid footballers and know more about football than most others, the same results cannot be achieved every season.

Success in the NFL is measured by Super Bowl championships, and the Texans haven’t won enough to get to that point.

There are no more excuses or explanations to be heard. We have seen this story in the Bengals and how their regular season success led to an empty cup, and if the Texans are not careful, the same will happen to them.