The huge amount of money the City of London has spent replacing the fire doors of its homes from Grenfell

The City of London is spending £ 8.9 million to replace the fire doors in its housing estates following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Corporation, which owns social housing in two areas of the Square Mile as well as eight other areas in six London boroughs, including Southwark and Islington, is replacing doors after an examination after the fatal fire in West London.

Like other counsel, he conducted a review of his fire doors after the fire and discovered that “the front doors of many units did not meet current standards and posed a significant risk to the compartmentalization of the units” .

The compartment is designed to prevent the spread of fire throughout the building.

He discovered that the doors withstood the fire for an average of 16 minutes – which was expected for the doors in their original condition. The new doors should be able to withstand a fire for a maximum of 60 minutes, with a minimum of 30 minutes.

The Company stated that most of the front entry doors were the same as those that were originally installed and have reached the end of their natural life. At the time, wooden doors were to last between 20 and 30 years.

A fire-resistant front door of the type similar to those installed in houses in the City of London

Councilor Randall Anderson, who chairs the Community and Children’s Services Committee, said: “Destruction tests of random samples from several front doors indicated an average fire resistance time of 16 minutes. While this is in line with what was planned for the doors in their original condition, it does cause serious concern when compared to the recommendations of most fire risk assessments of 2018. ”

The project will also see replacement

fanlight panels and windows, communal fire doors in hallways, apartment fire escape doors and all doors to electrical cabinets that must be fire resistant.

The move comes after the company voted to install sprinkler systems in apartments as an additional measure to prevent the spread of fire.

Last year, the board had to send doors for testing in Poland because there was such a backlog that boards lined up to test their doors after the death of 72 people in Grenfell in 2017.

It will cost the City of London £ 8.9 million to replace the doors, including £ 990,000 and staff costs.

The new entry doors are expected to provide up to one hour of fire resistance, with an “absolute minimum” of 30 minutes.

It will provide work on an estate basis as the quickest way to access doors at the same time in subdivisions.

The money will come from the corporation’s housing income account and will include replacing the entrance doors to long-term tenant apartments, which are also the responsibility of the municipal corporation.

The project does not include new blocks at Horace Jones House, in Southwark, the twelve million pound house completed in 2016, town-owned houses and Petticoat Square, which has recently seen improvements to its gates. entrance and the petticoat tower, Great Arthur House in the Barbican where the doors are already replaced.

