The huge amount this South London council spends to hire consultants

The Wandsworth board has spent nearly £ 6.5 million to hire consultants to help with its services.

In an access to information request sent by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it was revealed that the board had spent £ 6,467,538 to hire consultants between 2015 and 2018.

The administrative and financial department spent the most on consultants, spending £ 2,591,430 during the period.

The department’s highest annual expenditure was £ 2.763 million in 2015/16.

The figures include all expenditure coded in the accounts of the council under the category “consultancy fees” and include persons carrying out consultancy activities and companies providing services to the council.

Since 2010, local authorities have seen their central government grants cut, leaving them less money to spend on front-line services and hiring staff.

Boards have been criticized in recent years for spending so much on consultants due to shrinking budgets

Last year it was revealed that the Redbridge Council had paid £ 1.3 million for construction consultancy advice.

The Northamptonshire council also made headlines for spending £ 24 million on consultants between May 2014 and September 2018.

He experienced a crisis in 2018.

But the Local Government Association has already said that using consultants can be a “smart” use of spending.

A spokesman for the Wandsworth Council said that the consultants could provide specialist knowledge on a temporary basis, and therefore cheaper.

She said, “In some circumstances, specialized knowledge or advice is required and it is much more cost-effective to purchase this knowledge on a case-by-case basis rather than employing people permanently. It would be a waste of taxpayers’ money to employ them permanently if their specialist talent is only needed occasionally.

“Examples include the major regeneration plans for the consulting industry and its own self-build goal of delivering 1,000 new affordable homes. They need the support of industry experts working with council staff to advance these plans.

“Some of the technical expertise for these large-scale projects does not exist internally and the commissioning of this type of specialized assistance is the most effective way to implement these programs.”

