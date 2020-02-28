[the-huge-crossrail-extension-to-bexley-and-kent-that-would-alter-the-london-underground-map-permanently]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Seefor particulars of your data safety legal rights Invalid E-mail

If Crossrail ever receives concluded, there are some enjoyable new developments on the horizon.

The upcoming Elizabeth Line is due to operate from Looking through or Heathrow Airport all the way via West and Central London out through East London, branching off to conclude in Shenfield, Essex and Abbey Wooden.

The undertaking has been delayed a number of situations, to the stress of many, but the new target for completion is “as before long as pretty much possible” in 2021.

As extended as it is finished soon, Crossrail may well be getting an extension that wasn’t at first planned.

A new long term organizing approach involving the Mayor of London and Transportation for London (TfL) outlines this achievable extension.

It really is been proposed that Crossrail could lengthen from Abbey Wood into Kent.

The hope is that this would “better link persons in Thameside and Abbey Wooden with neighbouring city centres in the London Borough of Bexley and even more afield into Kent”.





The line will operate throughout London all the way to Abbey Wood and Shenfield

(Impression: PA)





We all practically are unable to wait around for Crossrail to be completed

(Image: Publicity Picture)



It would also ideally unlock “growth possible in these parts”.

The approach sets out an ambition to prolong the Elizabeth Line from Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet together the North Kent Line.

Ebbsfleet is just outside of Dartford, and Bluewater procuring centre, and just prior to Gravesend.





The extension would superior link areas like Abbey Wood to the neighbouring borough of Bexley

(Graphic: Georgia Gardner)



The practice station there, Ebbsfleet Worldwide, also serves the Eurostar, so you can get straight to Paris, Brussels and Lille.

As very well as these extension ideas, there is certainly the plans to enrich capacity on the existing Elizabeth Line route by lengthening trains by 20 per cent or operating a lot more repeated products and services than is currently suggested.

Look at traffic and travel by placing your postcode in our handy widget below:

So it would all be definitely helpful for persons who are living in the surrounding Kent parts and commute into London for do the job.

Even though they currently have the possibility to go to into destinations like London Bridge, Victoria, Charing Cross and Cannon Road, the Elizabeth Line would offer a direct route into so a lot of a lot more spots in London with out the require to transform on to the Tube.

Crossrail will have stations in locations like Canary Wharf, Liverpool Street, Farringdon, Tottenham Courtroom Road, Paddington and Heathrow, as very well as several far more.





The opportunity advancement is component of a great deal wider designs to regenerate areas in south east London alongside what is identified as the Thames Estuary Corridor. This involves Thameside and Abbey Wood but also Woolwich, Bexley Riverside, the Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside.

With London’s at any time-developing populace and the resultant purpose to make 49,000 new residences a year, south east London appears a wonderful spot to do this but this will increase demand for fantastic transport connections.

