The human-to-human transmission in China confirmed the coronavirus and raised fears of rapid spread

BEIJING – The head of a team of experts from the Chinese government said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed by the outbreak of a new corona virus, a development that opens up the possibility of faster and broader spread.

Team leader Zhong Nanshan, an expert in respiratory diseases, said two people in southern China’s Guangdong province had caught the virus from family members, the state media said. According to the English-language daily China Daily, some doctors have also tested the virus positively.

The virus could spread faster and further through human-to-human transmission.

The late evening announcement was the culmination of a day when the authorities announced a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases to over 200. China’s leader urged the government to take all possible steps to combat the outbreak.

“The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” said President Xi Jiping in his first public statement on the crisis. “Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.”

The state television broadcaster CCTV reported on Xi’s statements.

The spread of viral pneumonia comes as the country enters its busiest travel season, when millions board trains and planes for the New Year holidays. The outbreak is believed to have started at the end of last month when people picked him up at a fresh food market in Wuhan, a city in central China.

Wuhan health officials said another 136 cases were confirmed in the city on Monday, bringing the total to 198. Three have died.

For the first time, other authorities also reported cases in other Chinese cities.

Five people in Beijing and 14 in Guangdong were also diagnosed with the new corona virus, CCTV reported on Monday evening. A total of seven suspected cases were found in other parts of the country, including the Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in the southwest and Shanghai.

Zhong said the two people in Guangdong were not in Wuhan, but became ill after family members returned from the city.

The outbreak has put other countries on alert as millions of Chinese travel to the Lunar New Year. The authorities in Thailand and Japan have already identified at least three cases, each of which is from China.

South Korea reported its first case on Monday when a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new corona virus one day after arriving at Incheon Airport in Seoul. The woman was isolated in a state-run hospital in Incheon, west of Seoul, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have started to examine incoming passengers from central China.

Videos posted online show people in protective suits checking the temperatures of airplane passengers coming from Wuhan to Macau one after the other. A man with the last name Yang, who works for the Macau Health Office, confirmed on the phone that such controls are taking place in the South China region.

Many of the first cases of the coronavirus were associated with a fish market in Wuhan that was closed due to investigations by the authorities.

Since hundreds of people who have come into close contact with diagnosed patients have not fallen ill, the city health commission claims that the virus cannot be easily transmitted between people.

China’s National Health Commission said experts rated the current outbreak as “preventable and manageable.”

“However, the source of the new type of coronavirus has not been found, we do not fully understand how the virus is transmitted, and the changes in the virus still need to be closely monitored,” said a Commission statement on Sunday.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. At the end of 2002, SARS first infected people in southern China and spread to more than two dozen countries. Almost 800 people were killed. The Chinese government initially tried to cover up the severity of the SARS epidemic, but the cover-up was uncovered by a senior doctor.

“In the early days of SARS, reports were delayed and covered up,” said an editorial in the nationalist Global Times. “Something like this must not happen again in China.”

“We have made great strides in medicine, social management and public opinion since 2003,” the editorial said.

Xi instructed government agencies on Monday to immediately release information about the virus and deepen international cooperation.

China has communicated and maintained close communication with the World Health Organization and other relevant countries and regions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference.

Wuhan has also taken measures to control the influx of people leaving the city, Geng said.

The virus that caused the current outbreak differs from the previously identified, Chinese scientists said earlier this month. The first symptoms of the new coronavirus are fever, cough, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

Prevention recommendations such as wearing masks and washing hands were published on the Weibo social media platform, which is widely used in China. The state television broadcaster CCTV recommended staying warm, increasing physical activity, eating easily and avoiding crowded places. Some people said they canceled their travel plans and stayed home for the new lunar year.

