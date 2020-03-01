Sunday, March 1, 2020
Home Entertainment The human value of the Afghan war and the Taliban attacks |...

The human value of the Afghan war and the Taliban attacks | Information

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
the-human-value-of-the-afghan-war-and-the-taliban-attacks-|-information

<pre> <pre>The human cost of the Afghan war and the Taliban attacks | News</p> <p>

Final 12 months, more than 3,400 civilians were killed in Afghanistan. The Taliban have been liable for almost 50 % of these fatalities.

Afghan forces and the US UU. They were being liable for 43 p.c, and final calendar year noticed a file stage of civilian casualties from air strikes, primarily by international forces.

%MINIFYHTMLf946665f04ff95advert23c7405d97cbfb011%%MINIFYHTMLf946665f04ff95ad23c7405d97cbfb012%

Fortunately, it has been an unusually quiet 7 days in Kabul, where by bombs and bullets have been a pillar for a long time, but the settlement signed in Doha however has a extended way to go prior to a true peace can be reached.

Laura Burdon-Manley, from Al Jazeera, analyzes the large price of the war towards civilians.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv