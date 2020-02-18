[The Hundred: Moeen Ali to Captain Birmingham Phoenix | Cricket Information]

%MINIFYHTML0b79002ef5dd8cd79d23c73a04ee3a8611%

%MINIFYHTML0b79002ef5dd8cd79d23c73a04ee3a8612%

The winner of the Environment Cup in England, Moeen Ali, grew up a brief distance from Edgbaston, homeland of Birmingham Phoenix.

%MINIFYHTML0b79002ef5dd8cd79d23c73a04ee3a8613%

%MINIFYHTML0b79002ef5dd8cd79d23c73a04ee3a8614%

Birmingham Phoenix has announced that the winner of the England Environment Cup, Moeen Ali, will be its male captain in the to start with year of The Hundred.

%MINIFYHTML0b79002ef5dd8cd79d23c73a04ee3a8615% %MINIFYHTML0b79002ef5dd8cd79d23c73a04ee3a8616%

The versatile 32-12 months-aged, who grew up a shorter distance from Edgbaston, homeland of Phoenix, will guide Chris Woakes, a Birmingham community, Environment Cup winner, as properly as England’s following bowler, Pat Brown, and the captain of New Zealand, Kane. Williamson this summer season.

“Each time I arrive to Edgbaston it brings me some fantastic to start with recollections of having occur in this article at a extremely younger age,” Moeen claimed.

“I grew up in this place and currently being the first male captain of Birmingham Phoenix in a new and inclusive level of competition that will prolong to the communities and welcome you is pretty distinctive to me.”

Moeen Ali will be the captain of Birmingham Phoenix for the initial season of The Hundred.

Moeen has an fantastic observe document as a captain for getting taken Worcestershire Rapids to the last two finals of Vitality Blast in Edgbaston, including the victory in 2018.

Moeen extra: “Worcestershire is the place I have made as a participant and as a chief, and captaining them in large profile video games these kinds of as Final Working day will establish how I will lead Birmingham Phoenix.

“It will also enable that I also have my Rapids teammate Pat Brown since he is one particular of the greatest younger white bowlers in the region and when you include gamers like Chris Woakes, we have a robust area flavor that I am positive that can bring home the title. “

Andrew McDonald, Birmingham Phoenix men’s head coach, stated: “Moeen is a superb all-terrain and has the expertise and temperament to guide the crew.”

“He started off his cricket excursion in this article in Edgbaston from a youthful age, so it feels ideal to be the captain of the Birmingham Phoenix men’s workforce.”

The Hundred will begin on July 17, 2020, with Birmingham Phoenix beginning its Edgbaston campaign from London Spirit on July 18.

Enjoy The Hundred, dwell on Sky Athletics, because July 2020.