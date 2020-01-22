“The Hunger Games” Prequel is about Young Snow

There is noise on Twitter, can you hear it? No, not the thundering of BTS fans looking for tour details. I’m talking about the deafening scream of Hunger Games fans as they emerge from their caves. And folks, they’re crazy because what they’re waiting for is out of the question Haymitch or Mags or Johannais it about a young Mr Coriolanus snow, Now I have no deep attachment to the hunger games, but even my reaction was a solid “huh?”

Entertainment Weekly has received an excerpt from the novel by Suzanne Collins, The prequel itself is old news, but this is our first look at it.

Hunger Game Tributes was first used as a mentor in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Snow, described as a charming, honored student by everyone, expects to receive a tribute from District 1 or District 2. But he does’nt do it. Instead, he assigned the girl from District 12. That is pretty much the essential.

You can read the excerpt HERE. Warning: There is no creepy illustration of young snow at all.

Again, I’m not quite familiar with The Hunger Games, but I think I know enough to sum Snow up as a crappy guy who did extremely crappy things. Given his story, he’s an interesting character to put in the spotlight. But I’m glad I was wrong. And to be honest, it will likely be another big success.

But the actual fans … yes, that’s a different story.

The Prequel Book from Hunger Games will be published by President Snow? Are you kidding me ??? pic.twitter.com/X4QKDXv5Q0

– Mikey (@ Mikey4wf) January 21, 2020

What do you mean …. to tell me…. I waited years and pre-ordered the hunger games to continue. I thought it was some kind of magazine … for a story from President Snow … about a rich white boy who becomes an authortarian who loves to commit * check notes * genocide? pic.twitter.com/JgAf9jJxkz

– Soraya Bouazzaoui (@warnersadam), January 21, 2020

Everyone is so excited about the new book on Hunger Games, only to find out that it is President Snow …… i gtg pic.twitter.com/sFaICRp8VR

– ??????????? ✧ (@chronohari) January 21, 2020

You tell me I’ve been waiting for a new book of hunger games YEARS just so it’s a snow history of the president. pic.twitter.com/XxQxfiJnL9

– ???? (@cassiansnesta) January 21, 2020

The nerve of the hunger games was that it was about President Snow when Haymitch was right there … disappointed but not surprised

– peggycartermp4 (@ peggycartermp4) January 21, 2020

Characters from the Hunger Games that I’d rather read a prequel about President Snow:

-Haymitch

-Finnick

-Cinna

-Johanna

-Beetee

-Annie

-Effie

-Katniss father

-Caesar Flickerman

-Präsidentenmünze

-Tribute Boy from District 6

-Butterblume

-A turkey storm shot

– k ???? (@kristineholland) January 21, 2020

A Turkish storm, I’m screaming.

Of all the fantastic characters from Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins did the prequel over President Snow ??? When Haymitch, Finnick, Cinna and Johanna were there?

– @joonseokisses is my BTS after (@bIinkaholic) January 21, 2020

Suzanne Collins really let us watch President Snow kill some of our favorite characters in the Hunger Games series and expect me to now read the backstory of a man I’m glad he’s dead pic.twitter.com/7Ty2mxZhMJ

– kemi (@iamkemix) January 21, 2020

I can’t believe Suzanne Collins really thinks you want to read more about shit than anything else in the hunger game universe. pic.twitter.com/U1loJWeMhV

– Amanda ???? READ JJK !! (@chaoticyeehaw) January 21, 2020

It goes on and on and on.

Aside from thoughts, feelings, and opinions, it will be interesting to see if the District 12 girl is in any way connected to the original trilogies Katniss Everdeen,

Ballad of songbirds and snakes, set 64 years before the events of the first novel, is slated to appear on May 19, 2020.