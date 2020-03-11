The Hunt does not survive its own controversy

The controversy gave the film a major boost when Hunt was canceled and then un-canceled over Trump’s fuel response in the first trailer. The re-marketing marketing campaign leaned heavily on the speech around the film, declaring that “the most talked about movie of the year is not seen by anyone.” That strategy was a smart decision as the movie itself would not have received as much attention if it had not been debated. It is not enough

The re-use of the Hunt Classic short story The Most Dangerous Game, exclusively and heavily remade for the Trump era. A group of Republicans “distressed” find themselves in the middle of an Internet conspiracy theory shell and loose in an open field full of booby traps.

It is understandable why conservatives got angry on this basis but “liberal elites” are not heroes here. It’s not that the plot has complex subtlety – it’s a “everybody’s terrifying” situation – an idea that is deeply ingrained in the audience. The movie does not take sides at all, but in a character that we feel it wants to unite with us and does not consistently have a fripp that critiques you about how we view and treat others based on our political differences or whatever. Think of it like that. The point of view here is simply aimless, confined to existence.

The whole tone of the movie is also uneven. It is extremely painful and so many times the violence goes on top that it becomes ridiculous. The first death involves the execution of one of the conservatives and then a re-hanging of a series reminiscent of Monty Python’s just-a-flesh-wound bit, which ends with the man flying off completely before saying goodbye. The cut torses hang out. This moment made me think that that kind of movie should last for me dark a bit more unrealistic satire than dark sarcasm. It wasn’t. Not as a whole, anyway.

That being said, the hunt is not enjoyable. Betty Galpin is great as a central soothing crystal and can use all her GLOW combat skills. The movie is a conviction of 90 minutes of extreme violence and fun in our political divide. (It’s less than 30 minutes short of the runtime listed online, so Google has made a mistake or some serious conflict with the script of Damon Lindolph and Nick Cuse to revive the film.)

The main concern of the movie is how the culture war has become toxic, especially online no one listens to each other, and we jump to the worst conclusions about people with different political beliefs based on our own preconceived notions of their own values ​​and motivations. . Hunt was campaigning around the fact that they were caught by a movie they hadn’t seen and was able to restart by throwing vitriol that you might wonder if Universal had planned for it. If the movie was planned to cancel the release in advance, it was a smart move, since the film needed such an outside narrative to sell tickets. If it hadn’t been planned, well, they’d have been really lucky, I think.

(Image: Public)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags translate) victim