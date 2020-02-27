[the-hunt-intercontinental-trailer:-new-footage-reveals-a-shock-twist]

The Hunt international trailer: New motion-packed footage reveals a shock

Common Shots has debuted an worldwide trailer for the controversial motion-thriller The Hunt, showing off new footage for the satire-significant movie including a surprising revelation surrounding the plot. The trailer can be seen in the player down below!

Relevant: New The Hunt Trailer and Release Date for Delayed Horror Movie

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They never know exactly where they are, or how they bought there. They do not know they’ve been chosen… for a incredibly particular purpose … The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark net conspiracy principle, a team of globalist elites gathers for the incredibly very first time at a remote Manor Property to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ grasp approach is about to be derailed simply because a single of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), appreciates The Hunters’ recreation greater than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one particular, as she will make her way towards the mysterious lady (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

Joining Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Grudge) and Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby, Reaping) in the film are Ike Barinholtz (The Oath), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Justin Hartley (This is Us), Glenn Howerton (It is Generally Sunny in Philadelphia), and Oscar nominee Amy Madigan (Twice in a Life span).

From Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out and The Purge series, and Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the Television series The Leftovers and Lost, comes a new mysterious social thriller.

Similar: Welcome to Manor Home with The Hunt Trailer

The Hunt is written by Lindelof and his fellow The Leftovers’ collaborator Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, The Leftovers). Blum provides for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof. The film is govt produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R. Molen.

At first established to strike the theaters on September 27, 2019, the Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank-led movie will now make its extended-awaited debut on Friday, March 13.

﻿” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”data:image/gifbase64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7″>

[Gallery not found]