The hurlers who talked the discuss as effectively as they walked the stroll

THE easy pleasures we took for granted. Like hopping into a automobile and travelling far more than 2km and meeting up with some athlete or mentor, past or present, in some café, hotel — or even their dwelling home or yard patio — and listening to their stories of triumph and wrestle, general public and non-public, many of them beforehand untold.

Players who shared insights with Kieran Shannon consist of Cork’s Brian Corcoran with whom he teamed up to write ‘Every Solitary Ball: The Brian Corcoran Story’, and Kilkenny’s Eddie Brennan whose interview signalled his later accomplishment. Image: Sam Barnes

And then, after we’d pressed quit on the previous tape recorder or the cellular phone voice memo system, and perhaps lingered and chatted some much more in a resort foyer, car park, or entrance drive, we’d shake hands, usually parting with a giggle, notably if they have been old and mellow plenty of to have finished up participating in the recreation that after consumed them. No social distancing, no Zoom, no Skype. All in man or woman. In the flesh.

Nine many years back this 7 days I began the Significant Job interview slot with the Irish Examiner, the first getting with the late great Anthony Foley in a canteen out in CIT although he was serving his coaching apprenticeship with his beloved Munster.

Just as it’s 25 decades now considering that I started out full-time in this enterprise, in the identical 12 months that Axel’s native Clare gained that most magical and not likely of All Irelands.

More than that time, I have sat down with nearer to a thousand sportspeople than I have to a hundred, two-thirds of whom should have been GAA players or coaches. I’ve acquired and adapted — as I must, suggests you, having been at it so very long.

With a slot as versatile and as eclectic as the Saturday interview, I can keep away from the reticent and hesitant in contrast to my days as a GAA correspondent with a Sunday paper, there’s no have to have to deal with a participant or set up that subscribes to the mushrooms idea of media relations — to feed journalists shite and keep them in the dim.

Why bother, when you can in its place just communicate to a previous player from that county who has seen and lived a daily life outdoors that bubble, or somebody from yet another sport altogether?

In all, although, interviewing sportspeople has been a pleasure and a privilege. Hurling folks in unique have been a delight.

There can be an earthiness and a humour and often a lyricism about them that I’ve been lucky enough to seize on my dictaphones, whatsoever about in my eventual pieces.

And so, in these unusual, nostalgia-laden periods, when everyone else in this producing video game appears to be to be deciding on every single county’s sporting Mount Rushmore or the finest matches they’ve seen, I have been in reflective more than enough temper myself to decide on a individual all-interviewee hurling XV.

The goalkeeping location was as ferociously competitive as it was for the duration of the position’s golden age that influenced Christy O’Connor to generate a book celebrating it.

Brendan Cummins and Donal Óg Cusack have been quite generous to me by way of the a long time with their time and insights. But ultimately our Past Gentleman Standing experienced to be the inimitable Joe Quaid.

I first interviewed him about the mobile phone a few times out from a do-or-die Munster championship semi-remaining in 1997, the variety of access that now appears to be unimaginable and naïve so shut to a big recreation.

Two months earlier he’d lost a testicle pretty much placing his physique on the line to help save a shot, still listed here he was, prepared yet again to stand in between the posts and between John Leahy and the again of the net though joking about all the nuts and grapes his teammates introduced going to him in clinic.

Not almost everything though was a laughing issue with Joe. Final yr I achieved up again with him.

He’d not long ago missing his sister, aged just 60, his “hero and inspiration”.

And, reflecting on the All-Eire his beloved county experienced received the earlier August, he’d recount the journey he had shared with Cian Lynch & Co, staying one particular of their coaches at underage degree, and the funeral of an U15 teammate they’d to show up at.

How he couldn’t watch Joe Canning stand more than that free and alternatively turned his back again to the participate in. How he didn’t know how he’d respond if Limerick did indeed win.

Would I be elated? Or would I be selfishly pissed off and envious that it was them getting it and not us?

So how did he respond when they did win? Very well, the next evening he was dancing close to with the team in a nightclub to Mark McCabe spinning Maniac 2000, only he sensibly still left his shirt on.

“I don’t assume any evening will ever replicate it. And I really don’t even believe I’d have savored ’94 and ’96 any improved had we gained either of them.”

A guy gladly at peace with his previous and the world.

At suitable corner again, where she gained a couple of her 12 All-Irelands, is Ann Downey for her honesty and directness.

About growing up in the shadow of Angela, struggling with her psychological well being in the wake of currently being enable go in her occupation, her duty of treatment to gamers, however how she doesn’t settle for a textual content or WhatsApp message from them — if you simply cannot make training, phone her, really do not text.

At full back again, exactly where he’d occasionally fill in right before a particular crimson helmet emerged to cost-free him up to enjoy elsewhere, is Anthony Daly. Considering the fact that you read this paper, you really do not need an clarification why.

In the other corner then is Cathal Freeman, the scholar health care provider who only in January reminded us how they can appreciate hurling in Mayo as effectively, and who only at the weekend ran the most imaginative of marathons to raise in excess of €50,000 for the HSE and Irish Cancer Modern society. A little something with a bit of soul in it, as he’d say.

If at instances seeing his Waterford side hurl could be poetry in motion, then listening to Tony Browne describe the similarities involving the journey of a hurler’s period and vocation and that of the salmon he’d fish the morning right after major championship matches was poetry too.

Brian Corcoran was also extremely very good to me via the years, informing me when he was quitting inter-county football and then shockingly (quickly) from hurling at just 28 — “I just feel it’s far too substantially time to squander, executing anything I’m not experiencing anymore” — prior to we’d workforce up to publish a e book detailing the internal workings of that exceptional Cork workforce he returned to.

A person minute into our dialogue he was ridding the streets of crime. “[This guy] smashed the store window and experimented with to handle himself to a fur jacket and jewellery. But I did not consider they were meant for him, so I just held him.

‘No, you cannot do that! It is not your assets! Go away it by yourself!’”

The subsequent he was describing how he at the time identified it tough to even leave his condominium right after a romance breakdown, only for Liam Griffin to look out for him.

He was so open, childlike, poignant, amusing, frequently all at when. This is what he had to say in his superb Wexford accent about the night he experienced to pull the vehicle around in tears coming again from instruction getting been knowledgeable by management his expert services have been no more time essential.

“My entire lifestyle experienced been crushed. There was almost nothing else in the entire world. Profitable the Lotto wouldn’t have designed me any happier.

“I’d relatively be a hurler than a millionaire. I’d fairly be a hurler than a porn star. I’d rather be a hurler than the most famed gentleman in the environment. I liked it much more than anything at all else.”

Oh Brother, King Larry, never go away the making and never improve.

Denis Coughlan was not of my era, but he beautifully painted his and that of his father, as effectively as the aura and quirks of Ring. Ciarán Carey opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and staying without having work before discovering his vocation as a counsellor.

Tony Griffin spoke in a way we had in no way listened to an lively hurler converse just before. “I genuinely think we can build our pleasure by preference,” he’d explain to me for the prior to a 2006 All-Eire semi-last.

“How did Nelson Mandela occur out of jail with the

mindset he experienced except if he selected to believe that way? Or the way Andy Dufresne talks about hope and Zihuatanejo.

“When I went to [study in] Canada, I realised as fantastic as hurling is, the globe is more substantial than the GAA.”

Which may well reveal that, just after winning an All-Star that winter season, he’d spend the next summertime biking throughout Canada for most cancers exploration as a substitute of hurling for Clare.

GAA gamers just did not do that back then — head off at the peak of their powers. Some do now. Not for the initial or last time, Griffin led the way.

Kilkenny have not always been the most straightforward to create about or at least interview through the Cody several years, but, ahead of the 2011 All-Eire final, I secured a just one-to-one audience with Henry Shefflin.

It had been organized by means of a PR agency, but Shefflin’s stage of courtesy and candour went over and above any business obligation, offering a important insight into the workings of the participant of a generation.

With other Cats, we experienced to wait until they retired for similar openness, but it would change out to be really worth it.

Derek Lyng, Brian Hogan, and Jackie Tyrrell have all been excellent interviewees — but it’s Eddie Brennan that makes our actual starting up XV.

At the time he was only in his 2nd 12 months as a coach, possessing suffered the ignominy of dropping to the Westmeath U21s in his very first, and about to drop heavily to Limerick in an All-Ireland remaining in his next, but it was apparent to me from his exceptional reflections on his individual participating in career and fledgling coaching path that he’d slice it as a manager the way he has with Laois.

Our entire-forward line is substantially considerably less star-studded — but they have all shone in other techniques.

All around this time previous year, I expended 5 hours with Shane Fitzgibbon, one particular of the former Limerick players who served prepare the rocket with no needing to be there himself on the moon for the 2018 landing.

For decades, Conor Cusack hid absent in his home but, via his eloquence, courage, and kindness, has assisted some others emerge out of that hell on earth and to see mild.

Tommy Guilfoyle had us in matches of laughter and on the verge of tears recalling his scrapes with every little thing from lawnmowers to Ger Loughnane, and how, in the direct-in to the 1994 Munster closing, he and his spouse suffered non-public devastation with the arrival of a stillborn kid how little we know what these males in the arena could be heading by way of.

Nonetheless by way of it all he’d retain a Larry-O enthusiasm for the recreation. At 49, he was however hurling.

“I’m not certain there are much too numerous men who can claim to have won 3 junior B championships and a single junior C championship,” he’d smile, almost 30 many years immediately after aiding Feakle to a senior championship, and the image of 10 of those people gentlemen of ’88 however at it, playing along with their sons, with their youthful kids all over again tucking into their crisps and Coke when they all stopped off in John Minogue’s in Tulla on the way home.

Very good hurlers have been still left on the line ready to occur in. Damien Hayes pucking a ball against the wall on his lunch split between offering autos and charming us continues to be a fond memory (we’d even obtain a next-hand auto off him a calendar year later on).

Paul Flynn in Tramore far too. There is been Seán Óg, Tony Óg. Stephen Lucey. Brian and Jim Greene. Seamus Hennessy. Seanie McGrath. I’ve been spoiled.

And then there are the mentors. They are an additional piece once more.

The mild wisdom of John Allen and the wonders of the concertina. Eamon O’Shea. Paudie Butler. Michael O’Grady. Micky ‘Wing’ McCullough. Jamie Wall. John McIntyre. Michael Ryan. Tom Ryan. Justin. Loughnane. Griffin. What those gentlemen have offered us and the recreation, while no doubt they’d point out what the recreation has given them.

May perhaps our route cross theirs once again.